Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Thailand holiday plans? What travel insurance could cost Indian tourists

Thailand holiday plans? What travel insurance could cost Indian tourists

As more Indians travel overseas, insurance against medical emergencies and injuries is gaining importance. Here's a look at travel insurance premiums for Thailand, according to Policybazaar

Travel Insurance
Indians are increasingly travelling overseas, driving demand for travel insurance that covers medical emergencies and unexpected expenses.
Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 6:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indians have truly been bitten by the overseas travel bug. Since the turn of the millennium, Indians have taken to foreign travel with a vengeance, as disposable incomes have grown and the desire to see the world is no longer constrained by finances. Add to that the social media economy, where travel vlogging is now a genuine profession rather than a fancy to show your friends where you are or have been and you have Indians popping up in all sorts of places. But keep in mind that foreign travel is not entirely risk-free. There could be illness or injury anywhere, and insurers are increasingly tapping into that market with policies specifically geared for emergencies while out of the country. Here's Policybazaar's list of premiums charged by insurance firms for travel to Thailand, which has become one of the most popular destinations for Indian tourists.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Hallmarked but not pure? What gold buyers must check this Dhanteras

NPS charge hike deferred to Dec 1: What subscribers must know about terms

UK salary and per diem: When can Indians claim tax relief in India?

Fund Review: Bandhan Short Term Fund

78% prioritise wealth preservation, but only 36% plan succession: Report

Topics :ThailandtourismTravel Insurance

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferCabinet approves 3% DA hikeGold Silver Price

First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 6:57 PM IST

Next Story