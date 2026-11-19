According to Sagar, some of the lesser-known destinations seeing strong growth in wedding enquiries and bookings over the past two years include Rishikesh and Tehri, with their mountain views, riverside properties and wellness-led celebrations; Orchha, for heritage architecture and palace-style weddings without Rajasthan’s level of competition; Ranthambore; and Coorg, with its plantation estates, greenery and luxury retreats. And a hotel ecosystem is beginning to emerge around them. In Coorg, Sagar points to Taj Madikeri, Coorg Wilderness Resort and Club Mahindra; in Ranthambore, Alsisar Nahargarh and JW Marriott; and in Orchha, Raj Mahal Palace and Amar Mahal. Rishikesh, meanwhile, offers properties such as The Westin, Taj and Anand Kashi.