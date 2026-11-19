Jasrotia says some families arrive with wedding budgets of around Rs 2 crore, expecting the hotel to take care of a succession of celebrations, from pre-wedding shoots and mehendi to the barat and reception. And no big Indian wedding is complete without an equally ambitious menu. While Indian cuisine remains central, Choudhary says families are increasingly asking for global flavours, including Japanese, Burmese, or Vietnamese food. With celebrations stretching across several functions, the expectation is that the food should change with the occasion too, rather than the same wedding buffet simply changing venues. And that is Noor Mahal’s pitch in a nutshell: destination-style grandeur without the destination-sized travel headache.