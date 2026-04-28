The easy money phase is over: How investors should play 2026

At a time when markets are swinging between optimism and anxiety, the latest Investment Policy Committee note by ASK Private Wealth lays out a clear message: this is not the phase to chase returns—it is the phase to manage risk smartly.

The report, tellingly titled “From giddy to greedy”, signals a shift in investor mindset—from aggressive risk-taking to disciplined, multi-asset allocation

Start with the big picture: Risk has gone up, not down

The report highlights three key global risks—war, trade tensions, and foreign investor outflows (FIIs)—as the dominant forces shaping markets right now.

These risks are not theoretical. They are already:

Disrupting supply chains

Keeping inflation elevated

Pressuring currencies like the rupee



More importantly, the report warns of stagflation risks—lower growth combined with higher inflation, a combination that is particularly challenging for investors. What this means for you: You can no longer rely on a single asset class (like equities) to deliver consistent returns. Equity: Stay invested, but don’t get aggressive One of the most important takeaways is the stance on equities: Stay neutral—not overweight, not underweight Why? Geopolitical risks remain elevated

Corporate earnings may be impacted

FIIs continue to withdraw capital

Even though valuations have corrected, the report clearly says there is “no blood on the street yet”, meaning markets are not cheap enough to justify aggressive buying. Where within equities? Large caps are preferred due to better earnings-valuation balance Small and midcaps have seen sharper earnings downgrades without equivalent price correction What you should do: Stick to large-cap heavy portfolios

Avoid overexposure to speculative mid/small caps

Don’t increase equity allocation just because markets dip slightly



Look beyond India: Global exposure is becoming essential The report makes a strong case for global diversification, especially in technology. It highlights that: AI-led companies globally have shown resilience India alone may not offer sufficient exposure to these themes What you should do: Allocate a portion of your portfolio to global equities, especially US tech

Use international mutual funds or ETFs for access Fixed income: Surprisingly, not your safest bet right now Contrary to traditional wisdom, the report recommends: Stay underweight on fixed income Why? Interest rates are volatile

Yield curves are steepening

Inflation risks remain Even though RBI has cut rates, bond markets have not responded positively due to: External global pressures

Currency concerns What you should do: Avoid long-duration debt funds

Prefer short-term debt instruments

Don’t over-allocate to fixed income expecting stability EITs & InvITs: The standout opportunity One of the strongest calls in the report is: Stay overweight on REITs and InvITs Why? Rapid growth in real estate and infrastructure

Assets under management already exceed ₹1 lakh crore

Strong pipeline driven by capex growth These assets offer: Regular income

Equity-like returns in some cases

Diversification benefits What you should do: Increase allocation to REITs/InvITs via mutual funds or direct investing

Use them as a hybrid between equity and debt Gold: No longer a clear winner Gold has been a strong performer, but the report has turned cautious: Shift from overweight to neutral on gold Why? Rising volatility

Weakening correlation with other assets

Reduced predictability What you should do: Maintain gold as a hedge

Avoid increasing allocation aggressively

Keep it within 5–10% of your portfolio The real strategy: Multi-asset investing is no longer optional The data shows: Multi-asset portfolios reduce drawdowns

They deliver smoother returns across cycles

No single asset class consistently outperforms Even correlations between assets are: Changing

Sometimes turning negative What you should do: Build a portfolio across:

Equity

Debt

Gold

REITs/InvITs

Rebalance periodically

Avoid concentrated bets Sectoral opportunities: Where growth still exists Despite caution, the report identifies pockets of opportunity: Financials remain fundamentally strong

PSUs still offer value

Defence, commodities, and metals benefit from global disruptions What you should do: Focus on sector leaders, not speculative plays

Prefer diversified funds over direct stock picking unless experienced While individual portfolios differ, the report’s model stance suggests: 47–48% equity (neutral)

20% fixed income (underweight)

~17% hybrid/multi-asset

8–9% REITs/InvITs

15% commodities (including gold)

