The price of artistry: Indian craft claims its rightful place in luxury

Aadyam’s revival of fine Varanasi hand-knotted carpets — boasting over 200 knots per square inch — offers another case in point. This density enables intricate detailing, though the technique is rarely practised at such finesse today. A small rug in this category costs around Rs 80,000. Meanwhile, Pochampally double-ikat sarees, typically priced between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh, derive their complexity from yarn preparation rather than just weaving. According to Saksena, tying the yarn to create the desired pattern before it reaches the loom can take nine months, while weaving each saree takes another 20 days. The technique demands precise alignment as the pre-dyed yarns interweave.