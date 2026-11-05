The price of artistry: Indian craft claims its rightful place in luxury

These examples reveal what retail price tags rarely show: Much of the work occurs long before a piece takes shape. The six-month journey of a Rangkat Jamdani saree, the high density of a hand-knotted carpet, or the months required to prepare double-ikat yarn aren't immediately obvious to someone viewing the finished product.

For Handa, heritage provides the foundation, but it cannot be the sole selling point; the product must also deliver on quality, comfort, durability and service. Equally important is communicating the process behind the piece. “When someone understands how an embroidery is developed, why a particular technique requires specialist skill and what goes into its finish, they have a clearer basis for judging its value,” she explains. “The strongest future for Indian handmade luxury is one in which customers recognise both the object's quality and the expertise behind it, and are willing to pay appropriately for both.”