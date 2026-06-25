The Silver Passport: Travel bug bites well-heeled seniors, opens up sector

For 85-year-old South Delhi resident Asha Khanna, who recently travelled to Germany with her children and grandchildren, the challenge was not language, navigation, or even long-distance travel. It was something far more basic. "As we age, we do not stop wanting to explore the world; we simply become more aware of the obstacles that stand between us and the journey," she says. "On a recent trip to Bavaria, the biggest challenge was not finding my way around Germany — it was getting in and out of the bathtub. Expecting an 85-year-old to navigate a high-sided tub is rather like expecting us to compete in gymnastics."