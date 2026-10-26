Tiger Shroff's ₹7.6 crore flat in Mumbai's Khar West sells for ₹9 crore

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for ₹9 crore, with the transaction registered on October 22, 2026, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartment is located on the nineth floor of a residential building on Main Avenue Road in Khar West. In addition to its 1,291.14 sq ft carpet area, the property includes exclusive areas measuring 95.80 sq ft. The flat includes two covered car parking spaces.

The buyer paid stamp duty of ₹54 lakh for the transaction. Meanwhile, Shroff originally purchased the apartment directly from the project developer in July 2018 and received possession in November 2019.

How much has the value increased since purchase? The latest sale price of ₹9 crore represents an increase of approximately 18.3% over Shroff’s original purchase price of ₹7.61 crore. The difference between the two transaction values amounts to around ₹1.39 crore. However, this difference represents the increase in the property’s transaction value before accounting for expenses such as stamp duty, registration charges, maintenance, interiors, and other associated costs. Therefore, it does not reflect the seller’s actual profit from the sale. Khar West is an established residential locality in Mumbai’s western suburbs, known for its connectivity to key commercial districts and other parts of the city. Its proximity to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and other business hubs makes it a relevant residential location for professionals seeking access to major employment centres.

Moreover, established neighbourhoods such as Khar West continue to attract buyers looking for homes in well-connected parts of Mumbai. Consequently, resale transactions in these locations offer insights into property ownership patterns and price movements over time. "The sale adds to the activity in Mumbai’s premium residential property market, where properties can change hands several years after their initial purchase. In this case, the apartment’s resale price was approximately 18.3% higher than its original acquisition cost. Overall, the transaction highlights resale activity in an established western suburb and illustrates how property values can change over the course of ownership," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and Founder of CRE Matrix.