TV actor Ronit Roy leases Andheri West office for ₹1.39 cr over five years

Actor Ronit Bose Roy has leased a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West to Kerawi Care (OPC) Private Limited for a total rent of approximately ₹1.39 crore over five years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The leave-and-licence agreement for the office on the fourth floor of Vastu Prestige near City Mall in Andheri West, was registered on June 12, 2026. The 950 sq ft office has been leased at a monthly rent of ₹2.1 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹6.5 lakh.

The agreement lists Ronit Brotin Boseroy as the licensor and Kerawi Care (OPC) Private Limited, through its director Vandana Verma, as the licensee.