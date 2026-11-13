UN-backed programme offers $100,000 funding for land restoration startups

The 2026-27 Youth Ecopreneur Programme is inviting applications from entrepreneurs under 35 working on green business solutions and land restoration. Winners can also receive $10,000 in prize money, mentorship and international market exposure.

Young entrepreneurs working on sustainable business ideas, climate solutions and land restoration can apply for an international programme offering business training, mentorship, networking opportunities and access to funding, including a $100,000 equity-free funding pool for eligible land-restoration ventures.

The 2026-27 Youth Ecopreneur Programme (YECO), a flagship initiative of the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the G20 Global Land Initiative under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), is inviting applications from entrepreneurs under the age of 35, particularly those from developing countries. Applications close on November 22, 2026.

The programme is designed to help youth-led businesses working in environmental sustainability and land restoration develop their operations and expand beyond their domestic markets. Selected participants go through a Global Bootcamp and Global Accelerator before the Youth Ecopreneur Awards, where finalists pitch their businesses to an international audience. Winners receive $10,000 in prize money. In addition, eligible businesses in the Land Restoration category can access a $100,000 equity-free funding pool. This means recipients can receive a share of the funding while retaining full ownership of their businesses, rather than giving up equity to investors. The Youth Ecopreneur Programme (YECO), a flagship initiative of the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the G20 Global Land Initiative under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), supports youth-led enterprises working toward environmental sustainability and land restoration.

Entrepreneurs can apply under one of two categories. The Green Business Solutions category is for businesses developing environmentally sustainable products, services or business models. This includes circular economy solutions, sustainable materials, low-carbon technologies, eco-design and green innovation. The land restoration category Businesses contributing to the protection, sustainable management or restoration of land and ecosystems, including reforestation and afforestation, soil conservation, wetland restoration, erosion control, agroforestry, carbon farming, invasive species management, wildfire prevention and management, river restoration and technologies supporting these activities. The programme also offers participants access to expertise beyond funding. These include intellectual property support from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), pro bono legal services from international law firm Sidley Austin, business coaching from EY and preferential access to Google's Startups for Sustainable Development programme.

After the awards, participants move into a Scale & Impact phase, which provides further opportunities to strengthen their businesses, build networks and expand their impact. They also join a YECO alumni community of more than 350 entrepreneurs and the wider ITC Ye! Community, which connects over 50,000 young entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship ecosystem participants worldwide. Previous participants have attracted funding and international recognition The programme's previous cycle received more than 1,500 applications from over 120 countries. Among participants, 96% said the programme strengthened their credibility, 94% reported expanding their professional networks and 90% said they improved their knowledge or developed new skills useful to their work. These figures are based on participant feedback cited by the programme organisers.