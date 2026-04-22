Unauthorised credit card transaction? Steps to limit loss and recover money

A fraudulent swipe or an unfamiliar online transaction can drain your credit card within minutes. The difference between recovering your money and bearing the loss often comes down to how quickly and correctly you respond.

With digital payments rising across India, credit card fraud is no longer rare. Phishing links, data breaches, card skimming and OTP scams have made consumers more vulnerable. Here is a practical guide on what to do the moment you spot something suspicious.

First response: Block the card immediately

The moment you notice an unauthorised transaction, your priority is to prevent further misuse.

Block your card through your bank’s mobile app or net banking

Alternatively, call customer care and request an immediate block

Disable international usage and online transactions if not already restricted Most banks offer instant card control features. Use them. Even a delay of a few minutes can allow multiple transactions to go through. Report the fraud without delay After blocking the card, formally report the fraudulent transaction. Raise a complaint via the bank’s app, website or helpline

Note down the complaint reference number

Follow up with an email detailing the unauthorised transaction

Under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines, your liability depends on how quickly you report the fraud. Reporting within three days of noticing the transaction generally ensures zero liability, provided there is no negligence on your part. Check your liability: What rules say The RBI has laid down clear rules to protect customers, but they are conditional.

Zero liability applies if: The fraud is due to a third-party breach (for example, data leak or system hack) You report it within three days Limited liability applies if: You report between four and seven days

Your liability is capped (typically between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000 depending on card type) Full liability may apply if: There is proven negligence (such as sharing OTPs or PINs)

You delay reporting beyond seven days

Speed matters more than anything else. Dispute the transaction formally Blocking the card is not enough—you must initiate a dispute. Fill out a transaction dispute form (online or offline)

Provide details such as date, amount and merchant name

Attach supporting evidence if available Banks usually take 30 to 90 days to investigate. During this period, the disputed amount may be temporarily reversed, though this is not guaranteed in all cases.

Monitor your account closely Fraud rarely happens just once. After reporting the issue: Check your statement for any additional suspicious entries

Enable real-time transaction alerts via SMS and email

Review auto-debit mandates linked to the card If your card details have been compromised, recurring payments may also be at risk. File a police complaint if needed For large-value frauds or repeated incidents, escalate beyond the bank. File a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal

Alternatively, lodge an FIR at your local police station

This step strengthens your case, especially if the bank’s investigation becomes prolonged or disputed. Common fraud triggers to watch for Understanding how fraud happens can help you prevent it in the first place.