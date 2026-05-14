Under your feet: Rugs and carpets emerge as luxury investments across homes

According to Delhi-based interior designer Shuchi Chopra, modern rugs with geometric patterns, abstract forms, layered textures and muted palettes are increasingly dominating contemporary homes as buyers lean towards cleaner, minimalist interiors. “Consumers today prefer carpets that feel artistic and versatile rather than overly decorative. Earthy tones, pastels and textured surfaces are particularly in demand,” she says, adding that the market is moving towards a more refined, globally aligned aesthetic while still valuing handcrafted authenticity.
How To Select Rugs
Selecting the right rug goes beyond simply choosing a beautiful design. Buyers today are increasingly paying attention to craftsmanship, material quality, functionality and how seamlessly a carpet complements the overall mood of a home.