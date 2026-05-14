Under your feet: Rugs and carpets emerge as luxury investments across homes

For Anubha Aneja, founder of HōmAnAn, rugs are no longer an afterthought but the starting point of a home’s visual identity. “Ideally, the carpet should come first. You work ground up from there, followed by the rest of the furnishings. In fact, I would rather choose the carpet first and then decide the wall colour,” she says.

Aneja believes rugs should create the first visual impact of a room. “The carpet is the most integral part of a space. Its colour, texture and feel can completely change the warmth and mood of a home,” she explains, adding that a handwoven piece is a labour of love and citing an example of how a 9-by-12-foot carpet can take nearly five months to weave, even with artisans working eight hours a day. When it comes to sizes, Aneja shares how the 9-by-12-foot rugs are the global bestsellers, while the Indian buyers prefer 8-by-10 and 5-by-7, though demand for larger statement pieces is gradually rising.