Understand risks and liquidity constraints before investing in an SME IPO

Investors should understand the risks in chasing listing gains. A strong subscription figure and grey market premiums may indicate possible gains, but selling pressure can emerge quickly if sentiment weakens.

SME IPOs attract speculative demand rather than long-term investors. When most allottees rush to book listing-day gains together, there may be no buyers on the other side. The stock may hit the lower circuit and freeze. Investors expecting instant profits may face losses or a delayed exit if they cannot find buyers at their desired price. A stock may show profits on screen but become difficult to sell without triggering sharp price declines.