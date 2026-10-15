Unlimited health insurance: Check claim limits before buying a policy

Some insurers, however, move directly from ₹5 lakh or ₹10 lakh cover to unlimited coverage. The premium increase can then be substantial. In an illustrative comparison, Goel estimates that moving from ₹10 lakh to unlimited cover under Niva Bupa’s ReAssure 3.0 could raise the premium by around 25-30 per cent.

Buyers can also combine a base health policy with a super top-up. The base policy pays eligible expenses up to its available cover. The super top-up can pay eligible expenses above a specified deductible.

Kapil Mehta, co-founder of SecureNow, favours this combination over plans that allow only one or two claims to exceed the sum insured. For people in metropolitan areas, he recommends a ₹20 lakh base policy combined with a ₹1 crore or even ₹5 crore super top-up, with a ₹20 lakh deductible, an option that may be cost-effective. Some insurers offer ₹5 crore top-up plans with ₹20 lakh deductible at premiums below ₹10,000, according to Mehta. He says the combination may provide substantial protection at a lower cost.