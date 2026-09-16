UPI charges explained: What happens when you pay ₹5,000, ₹50,000 or ₹1 lakh

The introduction of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions from October 15, 2026 has triggered confusion over whether users will now have to pay for making UPI payments.

The short answer is no.

The new MDR is a charge levied within the merchant-payment ecosystem. It is not a fee that the customer pays while making a UPI transaction. Person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers will continue to be free, while payments to merchants up to ₹2,000 will also remain free. The government has said that around 96% of merchant UPI transactions will remain unaffected.

However, for certain merchant transactions above ₹2,000, the merchant-side cost will change.

So, what is MDR? MDR, or Merchant Discount Rate, is the fee associated with accepting a digital payment. Under the new framework, a standard UPI Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transaction above ₹2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4%. For transactions of ₹75,000 and above, the MDR is capped at ₹300 per transaction. The framework takes effect from October 15, 2026. Will ordinary consumers be charged for making payments via UPI? "No, UPI services will continue without any cost to consumers. Consumers can continue to transact free-of-cost using UPI as they have been doing till now. Consumers making payments through UPI will not face any charges. Individual account holders can continue using UPI applications for all routine, daily expenses without worrying about any charges. The MDR policy ensures that UPI remain free and accessible for all citizens across India," clarified NPCI. Importantly, the NPCI FAQ says that merchants cannot pass the MDR on to customers. The customer continues to pay the price displayed by the merchant.

How is MDR calculated on exact transactions (e.g., ₹5,000 vs ₹1,00,000)? The easiest way to understand the new charge is through examples. As per NPCI, MDR calculations follow a clear, predictable formula based on transaction value thresholds. For a ₹3,000 purchase, applying the 0.4% rate results in an MDR fee of ₹12 paid by the merchant to its acquiring bank. For a ₹50,000 purchase, a 0.4% fee equals ₹200. However, for a high-value purchase of ₹1,00,000, the 0.4% calculation (which equals ₹400) is superseded by the fixed maximum cap of ₹300 (₹300 is the fixed maximum cap per transaction for payments of ₹75,000 and above. Any transaction under ₹2,000 incurs no MDR.

For example, on a ₹5,000 purchase, 0.4% works out to ₹20. Does this mean UPI is no longer free? The new MDR is not a charge deducted from the customer's bank account when they scan a QR code or make a UPI payment. The government has clarified that UPI will continue to be free for consumers. This includes P2P transfers, such as sending ₹1 lakh to a family member or transferring money between your own accounts. There is also no new platform fee that UPI apps are allowed to levy on users for making UPI payments under this framework. The important distinction is: Customer → makes UPI payment → pays the merchant's listed price

Merchant/payment ecosystem → pays the applicable MDR The 0.4% rate is the standard rate for specified P2M transactions. There are special categories with different rates.

For example, the framework provides a flat ₹5 MDR for specified essential and thin-margin sectors such as railways, telecommunications, insurance and fuel for transactions above ₹2,000. That means a ₹10,000 eligible insurance payment, for example, would not necessarily attract 0.4% or ₹40. It would fall under the applicable special category and attract the prescribed ₹5 MDR. This is why consumers should not assume that every UPI payment above ₹2,000 will automatically cost the merchant 0.4%. What happens when you use UPI to invest in mutual funds or stocks? This is particularly important because capital-market transactions have a separate, much lower MDR rate. This specific MDR tier explicitly covers all regulated entities operating within capital markets, including Asset Management Companies (Mutual Funds), SEBI-registered stockbrokers, securities dealers, and investment platforms. It applies to fund transfers executed via UPI for equity buying, debt market investments, mutual fund purchases, and broker wallet top-ups. By defining this category separately, it is ensured that capital market transfers are distinct from routine retail shopping or general service payments. According to the NPCI FAQ, payments relating to mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers will attract an MDR of 0.02%, subject to a maximum of ₹300 per transaction. The category includes SEBI-registered stockbrokers and investment platforms.

Consider these examples: The Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for Capital Market transactions, including payments towards Mutual Funds, Securities, Stockbrokers, and Dealers, is set at a nominal 0.02% of the transaction value with a maximum capping of ₹30 The ₹300 ceiling is reached at ₹15 lakh because: ₹15,00,000 × 0.02% = ₹300 So a ₹1 lakh UPI payment to an eligible stockbroker would correspond to an MDR of ₹20, not ₹300. What about Zerodha? This is where another misconception needs to be cleared up. Zerodha currently says that customers can add money through UPI for free. It also says that adding money through its instant net-banking payment gateway costs ₹9 plus 18% GST, or ₹10.62.

So, for example, if a Zerodha customer adds ₹1 lakh: Through net banking: Customer-facing payment-gateway charge = ₹9 + GST = ₹10.62 Through UPI: Customer-facing Zerodha charge = ₹0 But the new MDR framework is a separate issue. It concerns the cost within the payment ecosystem and is not the same as Zerodha's existing ₹9 + GST payment-gateway fee. Not under the 0.02% capital-market MDR calculation. If the transaction falls under the capital-market category: ₹1,00,000 × 0.02% = ₹20 The maximum MDR is ₹300, but that maximum is reached only when the transaction reaches ₹15 lakh. Zerodha currently says that its UPI limit for capital-market investments is ₹5 lakh per transaction. At ₹5 lakh, the 0.02% MDR calculation would be:

₹5,00,000 × 0.02% = ₹100. Therefore, based on Zerodha's currently published UPI limit, the ₹300 ceiling would not be reached in a single UPI transaction on its platform. What does this mean for consumers? For most consumers, the immediate change is much smaller than headlines about "UPI charges" may suggest. If you send ₹50,000 to another person, there is no MDR. If you pay ₹5,000 to an eligible ordinary merchant, you do not pay ₹20 extra. The merchant-side MDR calculation is ₹20. If you pay ₹1 lakh to an eligible ordinary merchant, you do not pay ₹300 extra. The merchant-side MDR is capped at ₹300. Key points to note: If you put ₹1 lakh into an eligible stockbroker or capital-market platform through UPI, the applicable MDR calculation is 0.02%, or ₹20, rather than the standard 0.4%.