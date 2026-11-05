US 'Blue Tsunami': 5 ways Trump's setback could impact investment portfolio

The Democratic Party's sweeping victory in the US midterm elections could alter the global investment environment, with implications for Indian investors holding equities, debt funds, gold and international assets.

While lower crude oil prices and reduced tariff uncertainty could improve India's macroeconomic outlook, the possibility of persistently high US interest rates and Treasury yields could keep global financial conditions tight.

In its November 5 report, US Midterms Blue Tsunami: Five things that matter to India, Emkay Global Financial Services identifies five channels through which the change in political balance in Washington could affect Indian markets.

1. Lower crude could ease inflation pressure and support Indian equities

Brent crude has declined around 19 per cent from its October 2026 highs to approximately $95 a barrel, as the geopolitical risk premium has eased, according to Emkay. The brokerage expects voter fatigue over the Iran conflict and Trump's reduced political capital to increase the possibility of a negotiated resolution in the coming quarters. Such an outcome could lead to a more sustained decline in oil prices, although volatility may persist in the near term. This is significant for Indian investors because lower crude prices can improve the country's current account position, ease imported inflation and reduce pressure on the rupee. India's oil import bill has increased around 24 per cent in FY27 so far, with Brent averaging approximately $97 a barrel, the report said.

Emkay estimates India's current account deficit at 1.7 per cent of GDP if crude averages $100 a barrel in FY27, against 1.4 per cent if the average is $90. A sustained decline in crude could benefit sectors sensitive to energy and input costs, while reducing inflationary pressure could also improve the broader environment for equities. However, investors should distinguish between a temporary fall in oil prices and a sustained improvement in the country's external balances. 2. Don't assume US bond yields will fall: Implications for debt investors A Democratic-controlled Congress could make it harder for the Trump administration to push through additional spending programmes. Ordinarily, this could be positive for US government bonds.

However, Emkay does not expect the political shift to result in meaningful fiscal consolidation. The brokerage believes both parties will continue to favour spending without taking sufficient steps to address the underlying deficit. The US budget deficit rose to $1.99 trillion in FY26 from $1.38 trillion in FY22. Interest payments are now the fastest-growing expenditure category, with net interest expenditure recording a seven-year compound annual growth rate of 17 per cent. Emkay estimates that US general government interest payments could increase to 5 per cent of GDP by 2031, from 3.6 per cent in 2025. For Indian investors, the implication is important: US Treasury yields influence global borrowing costs and the relative attractiveness of emerging-market debt. If yields remain elevated, Indian government bond yields could also face pressure.

Investors in debt mutual funds should therefore avoid assuming that a political change in the US will automatically trigger a sustained decline in interest rates. Those investing in duration-oriented funds need to remain mindful of interest-rate risk. Bond prices generally fall when yields rise, making long-duration portfolios more sensitive to movements in interest rates. Investors with shorter investment horizons may prefer to align their fund selection with their cash-flow requirements rather than make a directional bet on US yields. 3. AI stocks: Sentiment may weaken, but the investment opportunity remains The Democratic victory has raised concerns about tighter AI regulation and restrictions on data-centre construction. Local ballot measures showed strong opposition to data centres, with restrictions winning or leading in 44 of 45 measures across 10 states, according to Emkay.

However, the brokerage believes this is more likely to create a sentiment shock than a fundamental disruption to AI capital expenditure. It expects AI investment growth to moderate in 2027, largely because the investment base is already high. Hyperscalers' balance sheets and spending plans, rather than political developments alone, will determine the pace of investment. For Indian investors, this matters because the global AI investment cycle has implications for semiconductor companies and the wider technology supply chain across emerging-market Asia. Emkay believes the AI trade and Asian semiconductor supply chain remain supported, even if stocks experience sentiment-led corrections. The brokerage also cautions that foreign portfolio investors using Indian equities as a hedge against AI-related risks may have limited justification for doing so.

Investors should therefore distinguish between short-term volatility in AI-linked stocks and a genuine deterioration in the earnings outlook. A sharp tightening in credit conditions, rather than regulation alone, is identified as the bigger risk to the investment cycle. 4. Indian exporters could benefit from fewer tariff shocks The election result may reduce the likelihood of sudden tariff escalations, although it is unlikely to fundamentally change the structure of US trade policy. Emkay expects Trump to face greater pressure to focus on consumer affordability and trade agreements before the 2028 presidential election. Future tariff action may increasingly rely on investigation-based measures under Sections 301 and 232, reducing the risk of unexpected tariff announcements.

For India, the brokerage believes the urgency of a trade agreement has diminished. It says the proposed 18 per cent framework tariff was never implemented, Indian goods now face a lower 10 per cent Section 301 duty, and the US has lost its leverage under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. However, sector-specific tariffs under Section 232 could still affect pharmaceuticals and electronics. For equity investors, a more predictable trade environment could be positive for export-oriented businesses, but company-level exposure to US trade restrictions will remain important. A broad-based assumption that all Indian exporters will benefit would be premature. 5. A softer dollar could support the rupee, but don't expect a sharp rally

Lower crude prices and reduced tariff uncertainty could provide some relief to the Indian rupee. A softer dollar would also improve conditions for emerging-market currencies and potentially reduce pressure on foreign investment flows. However, Emkay believes the rupee's gains could be limited by India's external financing requirements and the RBI's foreign exchange position. The brokerage highlights the RBI's net outstanding forward dollar book of $239 billion at the end of September 2026. It expects the central bank to use sustained foreign exchange inflows to rebuild reserves and currency buffers, potentially limiting rupee appreciation. The outlook for the US Federal Reserve is another important variable. Even if the Fed follows a gradual policy path, sticky US inflation could keep interest rates elevated rather than lead to a sharp decline.

For investors holding international funds or overseas assets, currency movements can influence rupee-denominated returns. A stronger rupee reduces the translation benefit from dollar-denominated investments, while rupee depreciation can increase it. Investors should therefore avoid making international allocation decisions solely on the expectation of a weaker dollar or a stronger rupee. What should investors do now? The election outcome creates potential positives for Indian assets, but it does not eliminate global risks. Lower crude prices could improve India's external balances, while a more predictable tariff environment may support exporters. At the same time, elevated US Treasury yields could keep global capital costs high and affect emerging-market debt and equity flows.