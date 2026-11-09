US political shake-up triggers AI rout; is India the new investor darling?

The outcome of the US midterm elections has triggered a sharp reshuffling of global investment portfolios, with India emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of a sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks and a rotation of capital towards emerging markets, according to Apoorva Javadekar, Chief Economist, Shriram Group.

India's benchmark Nifty 50 gained 6.8 per cent between November 2 and November 6, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 4.7 per cent. The gains came even as technology-heavy markets in South Korea and Taiwan witnessed steep corrections following Democratic victories in the US midterm elections.

South Korea's KOSPI fell 13.6 per cent, triggering a circuit breaker, while Taiwan's TAIEX declined 11.6 per cent over the same period. The Nasdaq 100 lost 3.6 per cent, reflecting investor concerns over the future of US AI infrastructure spending.

The market reaction followed the Democratic Party's victory in both chambers of the US Congress, including a significant win in Texas, a key centre for data centre development. The results raised concerns about potential restrictions on data centre construction and tighter regulation of the AI infrastructure sector. According to Shriram Research, the market movement represents a repricing of AI infrastructure-related investments rather than a broad reassessment of the long-term prospects of artificial intelligence. Companies directly dependent on data centre construction and supply chains witnessed the sharpest selling. US data centre developers and suppliers declined a median 7.1 per cent, while chip and server companies fell 5.5 per cent. In contrast, stocks less directly linked to data centre construction, including five of the Magnificent Seven technology companies, gained a median 3.3 per cent.

The correction was particularly severe in Asian AI supply-chain companies. SK Hynix fell 23.1 per cent, Samsung Electronics declined 17.6 per cent, Foxconn lost 10.6 per cent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) fell 8.4 per cent between November 2 and November 6. "Capital rotated towards Chinese and Indian stocks, which have less exposure to AI hardware," Shriram Research said. Key highlights from the report: Democratic Sweep: Democrats won control of both the House and Senate for the first time since 2006, raising the possibility of greater political and congressional gridlock in the US. AI Rout: Concerns around potential data centre moratoriums and tighter regulations following the Texas results triggered a sharp sell-off in AI-linked stocks. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.6%, while South Korea's KOSPI and Taiwan's TAIEX declined 13.6% and 11.6%, respectively.

Market Rotation: The sell-off in AI-linked stocks triggered a rotation towards China and India, with the Hang Seng and NIFTY 50 gaining 4.7% and 6.8%, respectively, following the elections. Oil Price Volatility: Brent crude fell nearly 10% on November 4 amid expectations of progress in US-Iran peace talks, before recovering to around $99 per barrel as diplomatic uncertainties persisted. India's Market Outlook: India emerged as a standout emerging market, with the rupee appreciating 1.1% to close at ₹93.81 against the US dollar on November 6, while the 10-year government bond yield declined by 12.5 basis points. Opportunities for India: Potential restrictions on US data centre development could encourage hyperscalers to diversify investments, creating opportunities for India’s data centre industry, which is projected to expand to 7.5 GW by 2030.

Why India is attracting investor attention For Indian markets, the shift in global capital flows has come alongside a favourable movement in crude oil prices, easing pressure on inflation and interest rate expectations. Brent crude fell nearly 10 per cent on November 4 on expectations that the Democratic sweep could improve the prospects of peace talks between the US and Iran. Although prices subsequently recovered to around $99 per barrel, Brent remained 6.2 per cent below its November 2 closing level as of November 6. The decline in crude prices is particularly significant for India, which imports approximately 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements. Every $10 per barrel increase in oil prices adds an estimated 0.3-0.4 per cent of GDP to the country's net oil import bill.

Lower oil prices helped ease concerns over inflation and monetary tightening. India's two-year government bond yield fell 17.1 basis points to 6.871 per cent between November 2 and November 6, while the 10-year yield declined 12.5 basis points to 7.19 per cent. The rupee also strengthened 1.1 per cent against the US dollar, closing at 93.81 on November 6. However, the bond market rally has already seen some reversal as crude prices recovered. India's 10-year yield had fallen approximately 20 basis points by November 5, but subsequently gave back more than a third of those gains. Can foreign money return to Indian equities?

The global rotation could provide a much-needed boost to Indian equities, which have faced significant foreign investor selling this year. Foreign investors sold approximately $26.75 billion worth of Indian equities in 2026. However, since November 2, India has received net equity inflows of $3.2 billion, according to CDSL data cited by Shriram Research. A correction in AI-linked assets, particularly in markets such as South Korea and Taiwan, could encourage global investors to redirect a portion of their emerging-market allocations towards India. The potential opportunity extends beyond equity markets. Concerns over regulatory restrictions on data centre construction in the US states of Texas and Georgia could also encourage global technology companies to diversify their infrastructure investments.

India's data centre capacity is projected to increase nearly fivefold to 7.5 GW by 2030, requiring investments of approximately $36 billion. The country has several advantages in attracting this capital, including tax incentives, relatively inexpensive power, engineering talent and government support for hyperscaler investments. However, the outlook is not without risks. Shriram Research does not expect an immediate resolution of US tariff-related concerns, since trade policy largely remains under the executive's control. The Democratic-controlled Congress also lacks the numbers to override a presidential veto. Implications for India as per the report: India has been the standout EM winner, and the channel is almost entirely oil:

Oil and rates: India imports about 88% of its crude, and every $10/bbl adds roughly 0.3–0.4% of GDP to the net oil import bill. By the 6 November close, the 2Y yield had fallen 17.1 bps as bets on a larger December rate hike faded, more than the 10Y (−12.5 bps), so the curve has steepened. The 10Y had fallen about 20 bps by 5 November and has given back more than a third of that as oil retraced. FII flows: Foreign investors sold about $26.75 bn of Indian equities in 2026. A correction in AI-linked assets, which has hit Korea and Taiwan hardest, could redirect EM flows towards India. Since 2nd Nov, CDSL data shows that India received net equity inflows of $3.2 bn, which could support a strong rotation strategy in favor of India.