Use slowdown in housing sales to negotiate a better property deal

Some large developers now offer deferred-payment plans such as 10:90 or 20:80, or schemes under which buyers pay 1 per cent every month. Such schemes allow buyers to avoid taking a home loan during the construction period. They can instead take it at the time of possession. “This can reduce the eventual home loan requirement from about 80 per cent to about 40–45 per cent,” says Pankaj Kapoor, founder, Liases Foras.