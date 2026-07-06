Vinod Chopra buys Bandra flat from Rakeysh Mehra's firm for Rs 7.8 cr

Filmmaker Vinod Dinanath Chopra has purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra (West) locality from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private for Rs 7.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction, registered on June 30, 2026, pertains to a flat in Bahar Apartment on Pali Mala Road, one of Bandra's sought-after residential pockets. The seller is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited, represented by Bharathi Mehra, while the purchaser is filmmaker Vinod Dinanath Chopra.

The apartment has a carpet area of 698 sq ft and was purchased for Rs 7.75 crore. The buyer paid stamp duty of Rs 46.5 lakh for the transaction.