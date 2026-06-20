Voice cloning, phishing, impersonation: How to spot personal finance scams

Technology has made managing and accessing money quicker and easier, but it has also created new opportunities for fraud. Nobody thinks they will fall for a scam. Scammers rely on that confidence.

Criminals have adapted quickly, creating scams that look professional and come through trusted channels. Today's scams are structured, tested on human behaviour, and constantly updated.

Here's a step-by-step guide on what to watch for to protect yourself.

The different types of scams

Most financial scams create urgency, offer something too good to be true, and ask you to act before you think.

The most common ones right now are:

Fake investment platforms and crypto fraud You are added to a chat group where members promise 40 per cent monthly returns and share profit screenshots. A “mentor” explains the strategy. You invest Rs 10,000, see it grow on a dashboard, and invest more. ​ When you try to withdraw, you are suddenly charged fees like tax clearance, processing, and account verification. You pay one, then another arrives. Eventually, the group disappears with your money. The dashboard and members were fake. The early profit was designed to earn your trust. ​ Guaranteed high returns without mentioning risk are either illegal or fraudulent. No Sebi-registered advisor can promise fixed returns. If you hear a promise of guaranteed returns, walk away.

Phishing links and fake messages These arrive as emails, messages, or phone calls aiming to get you to click a link or share details. Messages, logos and sender names look convincing, but the link leads to a fake website designed to steal your credentials. ​ Common examples include: “Your account has been locked. Verify immediately.”

“Your KYC has expired. Update now.”

“A refund is waiting. Enter your details.” No bank or financial institution will ever ask for your OTP, PIN, or password over a call or message. If they do, it is a scam. Government impersonation calls Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation, or the Income Tax Department. They say your mobile number is being used for illegal activity, that you have unpaid taxes, or that a warrant has been issued in your name. The caller claims to be from thethe Central Bureau of Investigation, or the. They say your mobile number is being used for illegal activity, that you have unpaid taxes, or that a warrant has been issued in your name.

​ Sometimes you are placed on a fake video call that appears to be an official custody call. Resolving it always requires a money transfer to “clear the matter”. Real government agencies send official written notices. They do not demand immediate payment or threaten arrest over the phone. If this happens to you, hang up without engaging further. AI voice cloning and deepfake scams This is one of the most alarming scams of 2026. Artificial intelligence (AI) can now replicate someone’s voice with startling accuracy. Scammers clone the voice of a family member, colleague, or manager and call with a staged emergency. For example, “I've been in an accident. Please send money right now." "This is urgent. Transfer funds before the meeting."

​ Even if the voice sounds real, disconnect immediately. Call that person directly using a number you already have. Never act on an unexpected money request without that second call. Personal loan and advance fee fraud You apply for a loan online and receive approval almost immediately, often with no credit check. The catch is you must pay a “processing fee”, “insurance charge”, or “GST advance” before the funds are released. You pay. The loan never arrives, and the “lender” disappears. ​ Legitimate lenders deduct fees from the loan amount and never ask you to pay up front to receive money.

The part-time job that becomes a financial trap A message offers ₹800 for online tasks like liking videos and writing reviews. Once initial payments arrive, you must invest in higher-paying tasks. The app shows higher earnings, but more payments prevent withdrawal. Any job that asks for your money is not real. Red flags These warning signs appear across every type of scam: Anyone asking for your OTP, PIN, or CVV is a scam. No real bank ever does this.

Pressure to act in the next 10 minutes.

Payment requests through unknown apps or links.

“Guaranteed returns” on any investment.

Requests to pay a fee to receive money are always a scam. If someone contacts you first and asks for money or personal details, treat it as a scam until proven otherwise.

What to do if you have been scammed? Step 1: Freeze the damage immediately. Call your bank's 24/7 helpline as soon as you realise something is wrong. Ask them to block your card or freeze your account. Most banks can do this in minutes. Don't wait until morning. Step 2: Report to the National Cybercrime Helpline. Call 1930, the government cybercrime helpline, or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. Report quickly; authorities may freeze the fraudster’s account before more money moves. Step 3: Preserve all evidence. Take screenshots of messages, transaction IDs, the scammer's number, and any app they used before deleting anything. These records are your strongest asset if you want a refund or if police need to investigate.

Step 4: File a police complaint. Go to your nearest police station and file an FIR. Ask for a copy as you'll need it for your bank's refund process. Simple Habits that significantly lower your risk Once you have reported, make sure this never happens again. Lock down your devices: Change passwords for your email, bank, and UPI apps immediately.

Enable two-factor authentication everywhere.

Check for any unknown apps and delete them.

Run a virus scan if you clicked on any suspicious links. Tighten your payment habits: Never save card details on random shopping sites.

Set a daily UPI transaction limit (most apps let you do this in settings).

Use a separate account with a limited balance for online transactions.

Verify any QR code by reading the recipient's name before hitting Pay. Get smarter about links and messages:

Don’t click links in SMS or WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers, even if they appear to be from your bank.

Type bank URLs directly into your browser instead of using links.

If a call seems suspicious, hang up and call your bank back using the number on their official website or the back of your card. FAQs What should I do in the first few minutes after spotting fraud? Call your bank’s helpline number and ask them to block your card or freeze the account immediately. Do not use any contact details from the suspicious message. Reporting quickly gives you the best chance of stopping the money before it moves.

​ Which helplines or authorities should I contact first? You must call your bank's 24/7 helpline first. Then call on the National Cybercrime Helpline at 1930 and file a report at cybercrime.gov.in. If a UPI app was involved, report it within the app as well. Also, file an FIR at your nearest police station, as you will need it for any refund claim. ​ Can money be recovered, and what records help? Yes, money recovery could be possible when you act fast. Collect all screenshots of messages, the transaction ID, the scammer’s contact details, and a timeline of the incident. Filing an FIR and submitting these records to your bank can considerably strengthen your case in the dispute process.