Volatile market ahead amid Iran crisis: Where you should put your money now

Indian equity markets have entered a phase of heightened volatility, triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp rise in crude oil prices. While these developments have unsettled global markets and raised concerns around inflation and growth, India’s macroeconomic resilience remains intact, supported by domestic demand, sustained infrastructure spending, and healthier corporate balance sheets, said a report by PL Wealth Management, the wealth arm of Prabhudas Lilladher Capital.

Global risks trigger short-term volatility

The latest bout of market volatility has been driven largely by global factors. Escalating tensions in the Middle East have pushed up crude oil prices, raising concerns about inflation, interest rates, and global economic growth.

For India, which remains a significant importer of crude oil, sustained high oil prices could impact inflation expectations and the current account balance. This, in turn, may lead to currency pressures and tighter financial conditions. However, historical trends suggest that such global shocks often lead to temporary market corrections rather than prolonged downturns, particularly in economies with strong domestic demand and policy support. “Periods of volatility are an inherent part of financial markets, particularly when global geopolitical risks intensify,” said Inderbir Singh Jolly, CEO, PL Wealth Management. “However, India’s economic fundamentals continue to remain strong. The ongoing infrastructure push, steady consumption demand and strengthening corporate balance sheets provide a solid foundation for long-term growth. For investors, such phases often create opportunities to accumulate high-quality businesses at more reasonable valuations.”

Domestic economy provides stability Despite global uncertainties, India’s domestic economic environment continues to provide a strong cushion. Government-led infrastructure spending remains a key growth driver, fuelling investment across sectors such as capital goods, construction and engineering. This capex push is also supporting job creation and boosting overall economic activity. At the same time, consumption demand remains resilient across both urban and rural markets, supported by rising incomes and improving employment conditions. Manufacturing activity has also shown steady improvement, reflecting the benefits of policy support and supply chain diversification. Corporate India is in a much stronger position compared to previous cycles. Balance sheets have deleveraged significantly over the past few years, giving companies the financial flexibility to invest, expand and withstand external shocks.

The banking sector, a critical pillar of the economy, has also undergone a structural turnaround. Improved asset quality, stable credit growth and stronger capital positions are supporting a revival in the investment cycle. Earnings growth remains healthy, but selective Corporate earnings have continued to grow, supported by operating leverage and improved capital allocation. However, the pace of earnings growth has not been uniform across sectors. This divergence is likely to shape market behaviour in the coming months. “In the current market environment, selectivity is key,” Jolly said. “Investors should focus on companies with strong balance sheets, clear earnings visibility and sustainable competitive advantages.”

The report suggests that broad-based market rallies may give way to stock-specific performance, making active portfolio selection increasingly important. Valuations remain elevated but justified Indian equities continue to trade at a premium to many emerging markets, reflecting strong investor confidence in the country’s long-term growth prospects. While certain pockets of the market appear richly valued, this premium is supported by consistent earnings visibility, structural growth drivers and sustained domestic liquidity flows from both institutional and retail investors. As a result, market corrections triggered by global factors could provide entry opportunities for long-term investors looking to build exposure to quality businesses.

Sectoral Opportunities Remain Broad-Based Among sectors, financials remain a key driver of India’s equity markets. Strong credit growth, improving asset quality and increasing financial penetration continue to support earnings visibility across banks and financial institutions. Infrastructure and capital goods companies are also well positioned to benefit from the government’s continued focus on infrastructure development and an accelerating capital expenditure cycle. The automobile sector continues to benefit from steady domestic demand, premiumisation trends and improving export opportunities, while consumer-focused businesses remain structurally attractive due to rising incomes, urbanisation and evolving consumption patterns. Meanwhile, the information technology sector is undergoing structural transformation driven by artificial intelligence and digitalisation. Although global technology spending cycles may introduce short-term volatility, long-term demand for digital services remains intact.

Defensive sectors such as healthcare, energy and utilities are expected to provide relatively stable earnings visibility during periods of market uncertainty. Investment Strategy in a Volatile Environment In the current environment, experts at PL Wealth recommend maintaining a diversified portfolio with a focus on sectors that offer strong earnings visibility and structural growth drivers. Financials and infrastructure remain core portfolio allocations due to their direct exposure to India’s economic expansion.

Selective exposure to consumption-driven businesses and high-quality industrial companies can offer additional growth opportunities, while defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities can help stabilise portfolios during volatile phases.

Maintaining diversification across sectors and asset classes remains critical for managing investment risk. Outlook Across Investment Horizons

In the short term (0–6 months), markets may remain range-bound as investors monitor global macroeconomic developments and geopolitical risks. A cautious approach with gradual capital deployment may help investors navigate this phase. Over the medium term (6–24 months), improving corporate earnings and sustained infrastructure spending are expected to support market performance, particularly in sectors linked to the investment cycle such as financials, infrastructure and industrials. Looking further ahead (24–60 months), India’s structural growth story remains compelling. Rising consumption, expanding financial markets, digital transformation and infrastructure development are expected to drive sustained economic expansion. “India’s long-term growth trajectory remains one of the most compelling among emerging markets,” Inderbir Singh Jolly said. “For investors with a disciplined and long-term approach, equities are likely to remain the most effective wealth creation asset class.”