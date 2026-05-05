Wadia-backed Bombay Realty's ₹6,500 cr project starts at ₹5.8 cr in Dadar

Mumbai’s ultra-luxury housing market is no longer just about sea-facing towers in South Mumbai or new-age hubs like BKC—it’s quietly shifting toward central, well-connected micro-markets. The latest signal comes from Bombay Realty, the real estate arm of Wadia Group, which has launched THREE ICC, an ultra-luxury residential tower in Dadar with an estimated revenue potential of ₹6,500 crore.

A ₹5.75 crore entry point into central Mumbai luxury

THREE ICC is positioned at the top end of Mumbai’s housing market:

Apartments priced from ₹5.75 crore onwards

Configurations: 3, 4, 4.5 and 5 BHK residences

Sizes ranging from 1,283 sq. ft. to nearly 3,000 sq. ft.+

This places the project firmly in the ultra-premium segment, targeting buyers who are upgrading—not just buying a home. Part of the larger Island City Center (ICC) development, the project builds on the success of its earlier phases—One ICC and Two ICC—and reflects a broader trend: buyers are now prioritising location, space and long-term value over just a premium address. What today’s luxury buyer really wants The launch reflects a clear shift in buyer behaviour. According to Jehangir Wadia,Vice-Chairman of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited, the focus is no longer just on owning a home—but on how that home improves daily life.

Today’s buyer is looking for: More space per family member Better ventilation and natural light Privacy within dense urban settings Access to wellness, greenery and community In short, luxury is being redefined as livability + longevity, not just location. Why Dadar is suddenly back in focus For years, luxury housing in Mumbai gravitated toward: South Mumbai (legacy premium) Lower Parel (redevelopment-driven growth) BKC (corporate proximity) But Dadar is emerging as a strong contender again. Here’s why: Central connectivity: Easy access to Lower Parel, BKC, South Mumbai Strong rail and road infrastructure

Proximity to upcoming infrastructure corridors Established social and cultural ecosystem As Rohit Santhosh, CEO, Bombay Realty, added: “Mumbai’s housing aspirations are evolving rapidly. As infrastructure reshapes the city’s movement patterns, centrally located micro-markets like Dadar are gaining renewed relevance. Today’s luxury homebuyer is looking beyond just an apartment; they are looking for scale, security, connectivity, lifestyle infrastructure and a complete ecosystem. THREE ICC has been designed precisely around these expectations. It brings together large-format residences, the advantages of integrated development." The “integrated living” model THREE ICC is not being pitched as a standalone tower—but as part of a larger gated ecosystem.