Waiting for higher EPFO pension? Govt announces 4 steps to speed up claims

The government has said the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is taking four measures to speed up the processing of higher-pension applications under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), but it has not set a fresh deadline for clearing appeals or paying arrears.

The update came in the Lok Sabha amid questions over delays in processing applications for pension on higher wages. The higher-pension exercise follows the Supreme Court’s November 2022 judgement, which allowed eligible employees and pensioners to opt for pension contributions based on higher wages, subject to the applicable conditions.

The government’s latest response is significant for applicants still waiting for their cases to be finalised. However, it does not amount to an assurance that every pending claim will be settled immediately.

What is EPFO doing to clear higher-pension claims? The government has outlined four broad measures: 1. Online facility for higher-pension applications EPFO introduced an online facility through which eligible employees and pensioners could submit applications for validation of Joint Options. The facility was created to implement the Supreme Court’s directions and simplify the process of exercising the higher-pension option. However, submitting an application does not by itself mean that the higher pension has been approved. EPFO still has to verify the application and establish that the applicant meets the eligibility requirements. 2. Verification of applications EPFO is processing applications according to the applicable provisions governing pension on higher wages. This can involve checking salary and contribution records and obtaining information or clarification from employers.

This verification stage is important because the higher pension is linked to the employee’s contribution history. Any mismatch or missing information can require further examination before EPFO can issue a decision. The EPFO’s own guidance also makes clear that applications can require supporting wage and contribution records from employers before eligibility and pension are finalised. 3. Directions to regional offices The government said EPFO has issued instructions to its Regional Offices for the “timely disposal” of pension-on-higher-wages cases. This effectively puts the responsibility for clearing the backlog not only on EPFO headquarters but also on its field offices, where much of the verification and processing takes place.

EPFO has previously used additional manpower and redistribution of staff to deal with higher-pension cases. Its records also show that Regional Offices have been instructed to prioritise such applications. 4. Regular monitoring through video conferences EPFO is also reviewing the progress of higher-pension applications through regular video conferences with its Zonal and Regional Offices. The purpose is to track disposal, identify bottlenecks and push offices to resolve cases that are stuck because of verification issues or discrepancies in records. The approach is not entirely new. EPFO had earlier said that regular video conferences and reviews were being used to monitor higher-pension cases and improve disposal rates.

Nearly all applications had been processed by March The latest government data also provides context to the continuing complaints about pending cases. In a Lok Sabha reply in March 2026, the government said around 1.524 million applications for validation of Joint Options had been forwarded by employers to EPFO by January 31, 2025. As of March 9, 2026, more than 99.2 per cent of applications received by EPFO had been disposed of. For eligible applicants, the process does not necessarily end with the disposal of the application. The government said demand letters are issued to eligible applicants, after which retired applicants who deposit the required amount and submit Form 10D can receive their Pension Payment Orders (PPOs). Members who are still working will receive the PPO when they become eligible to claim pension after reaching the prescribed age and submitting the claim form.

This distinction matters for applicants who see their application as “disposed” but are still waiting for the next stage of the process. No fresh deadline for pending cases For applicants waiting for a decision or payment, the takeaway is that the government has not announced a new nationwide deadline for completing all higher-pension cases. The government has said that EPFO is implementing the Supreme Court’s directions in a time-bound manner and is monitoring the process. But the latest response does not specify a date by which every pending application must be settled or arrears paid. EPFO’s earlier actions show that the organisation has been trying to accelerate disposal through additional manpower, regional monitoring and regular reviews.