Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched five new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the NSE, giving investors a way to take targeted exposure to private banks, public sector banks, real estate, growth stocks and government securities.

Rather than simply buying a broad-market index, investors can now use ETFs to express a more specific market view — whether they believe private lenders will outperform, property stocks have room to grow, or government bonds offer an attractive opportunity.

But these are not five interchangeable products. Each ETF follows a different index, carries its own concentration and market risks, and may behave very differently depending on the economic cycle.

The five ETFs were listed together on November 26, 2026, and can be traded on the NSE on trading days. What exactly is being launched? The five ETFs at a glance The two banking ETFs offer investors a way to invest in the banking sector without picking individual bank stocks. But the distinction between private and public sector banks matters. The private bank ETF tracks the 10 largest private banks, with a focus on retail and consumer lending. Its performance will depend on factors such as loan growth, asset quality, interest rates and the ability of banks to maintain profitability. The PSU Bank ETF, meanwhile, covers all 12 listed public sector banks. The fund launch comes after these banks reported a record combined net profit of ₹1.98 lakh crore in FY26, according to the release.

That strong profit figure may attract investors looking to participate in the public sector banking story. However, a sector ETF does not guarantee that the sector’s recent performance will continue. PSU banks are also exposed to government policy, regulatory intervention and changes in interest rates. The key difference: Investors choosing between the two are not simply choosing banking over banking. They are taking a view on two different groups of lenders, with different business characteristics and risks. 2. The real estate ETF: Landlords and builders in one basket The Nifty REITs & Realty ETF is perhaps the most distinctive of the five launches because it combines two sides of the property market.

It includes six real estate investment trusts (REITs) and nine realty stocks. REITs typically own and operate income-generating real estate, such as commercial properties, and distribute income to investors. Realty companies, on the other hand, are developers whose fortunes are more directly linked to property sales, project execution and the housing cycle. This means the ETF offers exposure to both property ownership and property development. But investors should not assume that real estate exposure automatically means stable returns. The fund is concentrated in the property sector and can be affected by real estate cycles, interest rate movements and changes in regulations governing REIT distributions.

3. Growth 50: A focused bet on companies growing faster The Nifty500 Growth 50 ETF tracks 50 growth-oriented companies selected from the Nifty 500 on the basis of profit and sales growth. Unlike a broad-market ETF, this fund is designed to focus on companies with a growth profile. That can be attractive when earnings momentum is strong and investors are willing to pay a premium for companies expected to expand. However, growth stocks can also be vulnerable when earnings disappoint or valuations come under pressure. Rising interest rates and a shift away from growth-stock sentiment can hurt this segment. In other words, the ETF gives investors a rules-based way to access growth stocks — but it does not remove the risk of buying them at expensive valuations.

4. The 10-year G-Sec ETF: Government-backed, but not risk-free The fifth ETF is different from the other four. It tracks India’s 10-year benchmark government security index rather than an equity index. Government securities are backed by the sovereign, so the fund has relatively low credit risk. But the release highlights that it carries relatively high interest rate risk. This is an important distinction for investors who may assume that a government bond fund cannot lose value. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction to yields. If interest rates rise and yields increase, the price of existing bonds can fall. The ETF also tracks a single 10-year benchmark security, so its performance can be affected by changes in the benchmark and the security’s duration and yield.

The fund may appeal to investors seeking debt-market exposure, but it is not the same as a fixed deposit or a product with a guaranteed return. “Passive investing is moving beyond broad market exposure. With these 5 ETFs, investors can take a view on a specific part of the market, whether banking, real estate, growth stocks or government securities, through a transparent, rules-based and exchange-traded format. We believe they give investors disciplined, easy-to-use building blocks for a core or a focused satellite allocation," said Ritesh Pathak, Deputy CBO – Retail Sales & Passives, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC). The 4 equity ETFs will be managed by Mr. Swapnil Mayekar (Fund Manager) and Mr. Dishant Mehta (Associate Fund Manager), with Mr. Rakesh Shetty for the debt component; the G-Sec ETF by Mr. Rakesh Shetty (Fund Manager – Debt).

Key Fund Details (common to all five ETFs): Minimum application: On the exchange, 1 unit and in multiples thereof. Directly with the Fund, Market Makers/Authorised Participants in creation unit size (see each SID) and large investors above ₹25 crore. Exit load: Nil Why launch these ETFs now? The launch comes at a time when India’s passive investment market is expanding. According to the release by Motilal Oswal, passive funds managed ₹14.79 lakh crore at the end of October 2026 — up 11 per cent in a year and nearly double their level three years earlier. ETFs accounted for ₹11.57 lakh crore of that total. Passive funds received net inflows of ₹23,384 crore in October alone. Equity ETFs attracted ₹12,974 crore, around 30 per cent more than in September.

The growing market for passive products is creating demand for more specialised options. These five ETFs are designed to let investors take a specific sector or investment-style view through an index-based product, rather than relying on a fund manager to select individual securities. What investors should watch before buying These ETFs are passive funds: they track their underlying indices and do not actively select stocks based on market conditions. That means they will continue to hold the securities in their indices even when the fund manager believes market conditions are unfavourable. There are also some practical points to consider: Sector concentration : The banking and real estate ETFs are focused products. They may be more volatile than diversified equity funds.

: The banking and real estate ETFs are focused products. They may be more volatile than diversified equity funds. Tracking error : Returns may differ from the underlying index.

: Returns may differ from the underlying index. Trading price: ETF units can trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value (NAV).

ETF units can trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value (NAV). Liquidity: There is no assurance that an active secondary market will always be available.

There is no assurance that an active secondary market will always be available. No performance history: These are newly launched schemes and do not have their own track record. The four equity ETFs carry a “Very High” scheme risk rating in the product labelling, while the 10-year G-Sec ETF is labelled “Moderate”. Investors should read the scheme documents and assess whether the product fits their risk profile and portfolio before investing.