Weeks after ₹14 cr deal, Siddhant Chaturvedi buys another flat for Rs 13 cr

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and his mother Meenal Laxman Chaturvedi have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) area for Rs 12.63 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras.

The transaction was registered on July 31, 2026.

The apartment is located on the seventh floor of the residential building Namo Krishna on 10 N.S. Road in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. The property has a RERA carpet area of 1,640.63 square feet (around 152.42 square metres) and a total area of 1,804.67 square feet. It also comes with one automatic robotic car parking space.

The property was purchased from Relcon Infraprojects Ltd.. The buyers paid a stamp duty of Rs 75.76 lakh for the transaction. JVPD, located between Juhu and Vile Parle, is one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its premium apartments, proximity to Juhu Beach, and easy access to commercial hubs, airports, and entertainment districts. This is Chaturvedi's second real estate purchase in less than two months. His mother and him bought a flat in upscale Juhu locality for ₹13.91 crore in June 2026. The transaction, registered on June 19, 2026, pertains to another residential apartment on the sixth floor of the same Namo Krishna building.

The apartment has a carpet area of 201.96 square metres (2,173.87 sq ft), while the built-up area, as per the valuation document, is 222.24 square metres. The property was purchased from Suchita Ramesh Deora through an Agreement for Sale. Siddhant Chaturvedi made his breakthrough with Gully Boy and has since starred in films including Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Yudhra. The actor is among a growing list of celebrities investing in Mumbai's luxury residential market, which has continued to witness strong demand for premium homes in established micro-markets such as Juhu, Bandra, and Worli. Property details at a glance