A credit score is a number that shows lenders how reliable you are when it comes to borrowing and repaying money. In India, this score usually ranges from 300 to 900. The closer your score is to 900, the better your chances are of getting a loan or credit card easily.

This score is based on your past financial behaviour, how regularly you repay loans, how much credit you use, and how you manage your accounts over time. Because of this, even small habits, such as delaying a credit card payment, can affect your score. For anyone planning to take a loan, this number plays a bigger role than most people expect.

What goes into a credit score

credit score is built using a few key factors. Each of them reflects a different part of how you handle credit. Youris built using a few key factors. Each of them reflects a different part of how you handle credit.

Here are the main ones:

Repayment history: This is the most important factor. If you pay your EMIs and credit card bills on time, your score improves. Missed or late payments can pull it down quickly.

Credit utilisation: This means how much of your available credit you are using.

For example:

Credit limit: ₹1,00,000

Usage: ₹70,000

This is considered high. Ideally, you should try to keep usage below 30 per cent.

Length of credit history: Older accounts with a good record help your score. Closing very old accounts may not always be a good idea.

Type of credit: A mix of secured loans (like home or car loans) and unsecured credit (like credit cards) is generally viewed as better.

Recent applications: Applying for too many loans or cards in a short time can reduce your score slightly.

Lenders look at this score because it helps them quickly judge risk. A higher score usually means:

Faster approval

Better interest rates

Higher chances of getting approved

How to read a credit report, spot errors, raise disputes

Your credit score comes with a detailed credit report. This report gives a full picture of your credit activity.

When you check your report, don’t just look at the score. Go through the details carefully.

Focus on these areas:

Personal details: Check your name, PAN, phone number, and address.

Check your name, PAN, phone number, and address. Errors here can sometimes mix your data with someone else’s.

Loan and credit card entries: Look for:

Look for: Loans you don’t recognise

Incorrect outstanding amounts

Accounts shown as “active” even after closure

Repayment history: Make sure payments are not wrongly marked as delayed or missed.

credit bureau online. The process is fairly straightforward: If you find an error, you can raise a dispute with theonline. The process is fairly straightforward:

Log in to the bureau’s website

Select the incorrect entry

Upload supporting documents (if required)

The bureau will then check with the lender. This usually takes a few weeks. Once corrected, your report is updated, and your score may improve.

How to improve credit score

There is no quick fix when it comes to credit scores. Any service that promises an instant increase should be treated carefully.