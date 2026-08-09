What is prepayment of a loan, and when is it worth considering the option

Prepayment is the act of paying off a portion of your loan before the official schedule requires you to do so. When you take a loan, your equated monthly instalment (EMI) is split into two parts: One pays the interest, and the other part slowly pays down your actual borrowed amount (the principal). Because interest is calculated on your outstanding principal, making a lumpsum prepayment directly shrinks that principal base.

How it works

Imagine you have a Rs 50,00,000 home loan at a 9 per cent interest rate for 20 years. In the early years, the vast majority of your EMI goes strictly toward interest. If you receive a Rs 5,00,000 annual bonus and use it to make a part-prepayment, that entire amount goes directly toward reducing your principal down to Rs 45,00,000. Going forward, the bank can only charge you 9 per cent interest on that new, smaller balance.

The practical implication is massive compounding in reverse. That single Rs 5,00,000 prepayment early in your loan could wipe out over Rs 15,00,000 in future interest payments and shave several years off your total loan tenure, fast-tracking your journey to becoming debt-free. What the product really costs: Interest, fees, billing rules, tenure and eligibility While prepaying saves you interest, banks do not want to lose that guaranteed future income. Therefore, the cost of prepaying depends entirely on the specific rules attached to your loan agreement. Fees and penalties: If you have an unsecured loan (such as a personal loan) or a fixed-rate loan, lenders usually charge a prepayment penalty. This fee typically ranges from 2 per cent to 5 per cent of the prepaid amount, plus applicable taxes (GST). However, if you have a floating-rate home loan, the central banking regulations usually forbid lenders from charging any part-prepayment or foreclosure penalties. Lock-in periods (eligibility): Many personal and auto loans have a strict lock-in period. This means you are completely ineligible to make any prepayments for the first six to 12 months. Tenure impact: Prepayment is most effective in the first half of your loan tenure. Because EMIs are front-loaded with interest, prepaying in the second year destroys massive amounts of future interest. Prepaying in the 19th year of a 20-year loan does almost nothing, as you have already paid the bulk of the interest. Billing rules: Most banks require part-prepayments to be equivalent to at least two or three times your standard EMI amount for the transaction to be processed. How to decide fit, compare options and choose safer borrowing or payment behaviour Deciding whether prepayment is a good fit for your current financial situation requires comparing the return against your alternative investment options. This is the classic invest versus prepay trade-off.

If you have a home loan at an 8.5 per cent interest rate, and you can reliably earn 12 per cent in an equity mutual fund, mathematics dictates you should invest the surplus cash rather than prepay the loan. However, if you hold a high-interest personal loan at 15 per cent, there is no safe investment on earth that will guarantee a 15 per cent post-tax return. In this case, prepaying the debt is the absolute best use of your money. When choosing safer payment behaviour, you must decide how to structure the prepayment. Lenders usually offer two options:

Reduce the EMI: Your monthly burden drops, giving you more cash flow, but your loan ends on the original date.

Your monthly burden drops, giving you more cash flow, but your loan ends on the original date. Reduce the tenure: Your EMI stays the same, but you finish the loan years earlier.

Your EMI stays the same, but you finish the loan years earlier. Choosing to reduce the tenure is almost always the mathematically superior option, as it saves you vastly more money in long-term interest. How to protect the credit profile, paperwork and repayment discipline over time Making the financial transfer is only the first half of a prepayment. The administrative follow-up is where you protect your credit profile. When you make a significant part-prepayment, your repayment discipline must not waver. Ensure your regular auto-debit mandate remains active, as the bank still expects the standard EMI on the usual date unless a new agreement is explicitly signed. Bouncing a regular EMI the month after making a massive prepayment will still negatively impact your CIBIL credit score.

To protect your paperwork, immediately request an updated amortisation schedule from your lender after the prepayment clears. This document serves as legal proof that your principal has been reduced and clearly outlines your newly shortened tenure. If you are making a full prepayment (foreclosure) to wipe out the debt entirely, you must aggressively pursue the no objection certificate (NOC) and ensure the lender updates the status to “closed” with the credit bureaus within 45 days. Beyond the maths of investing versus prepaying, you must also calculate the psychological dividend of being debt-free. The mental freedom gained by aggressively prepaying your loan far outweighs the few percentage points of theoretical return you might have earned in the stock market.

Furthermore, prepayment does not have to be a massive, rare event funded by an annual bonus. The most effective strategy for ordinary earners is systematic partial prepayment. Instead of waiting for a lumpsum, you systematically add an extra 10 per cent to 20 per cent to your regular EMI every single month. This micro-prepayment strategy barely impacts your daily lifestyle but cumulatively shaves years off your tenure. FAQs What is the true cost of prepayment once fees, billing cycles or tenure are included? The true cost of a prepayment is the actual cash you inject minus the future interest you save, factoring in any penalty fees. If you prepay Rs 1,00,000 on a personal loan that carries a 4 per cent penalty fee, your true out-of-pocket cost is Rs 1,04,000 plus GST. You must run the maths to ensure the interest saved over the remaining tenure is significantly higher than that ₹4,000 penalty.