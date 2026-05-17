What NPS' new asset allocation, withdrawal options mean for you

Equity exposure will create some volatility in the corpus. Highly conservative and aggressive investors may not find its asset allocation suitable. “Very conservative investors may find 35 per cent equity exposure too high. Investors with adequate alternative sources of income may want to be more aggressive with their retirement assets,” says Dhawan. Combine RIS with instruments that offer more predictable income.

Here, the payout an investor receives is a percentage of the drawdown corpus. The percentage figure changes every year. It equals 100 divided by the difference between the drawdown end age and the current age. The subscriber can specify the end age up to 85. If a subscriber is 60 and chooses 85 as the end age, the first-year withdrawal rate will be 4 per cent.