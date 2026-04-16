Where should you invest in 2026? Experts at PL Capital decode the best bets

In a market shaped by global tensions and shifting sector dynamics, brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher (PL Capital) is advising investors to stay grounded—but not passive.

At its recent PL Alpha: India View webinar, the firm brought together senior research and advisory voices to decode what lies ahead for Indian equities. The message was clear: brace for volatility, but don’t lose sight of India’s structural strength.

According to Amnish Aggarwal, Co-Head – Institutional Equities, the past few weeks have been marked by sharp swings, largely driven by rising geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Yet, India has held up relatively well.

Policy interventions—such as cuts in oil taxes—have helped cushion immediate shocks. But Aggarwal cautioned that the real impact may still be building beneath the surface. Higher crude prices could trigger second-order effects, pushing inflation higher in the coming months and potentially forcing a reset in growth and earnings expectations. For investors, that means one thing: don’t confuse short-term stability with long-term immunity. Advisory view: Focus on structural themes and stock opportunities: Vikram Kasat, Vikram Kasat (Head –Advisory) From an advisory standpoint, Vikram Kasat, Head – Advisory, highlighted a shift in how capital is being deployed.

Instead of broad-based bets, investors—especially HNIs and institutions—are gravitating toward high-conviction, theme-driven opportunities. Key sectors in focus include: Logistics, powered by e-commerce growth

Ethanol, backed by government blending policies

Healthcare, offering defensive stability At the same time, newer-age themes are gaining traction: Artificial intelligence

Robotics

Specialized manufacturing This signals a deeper transition in markets—from cyclical chasing to structural investing. Markets in a Holding Pattern On the technical side, the outlook is more measured. Vaishali Parekh (Technical Research) and Shilpa Rout (Derivatives Research) pointed to a range-bound market, with indices like Nifty moving within a wide band as investors wait for clearer triggers.

Defined support and resistance levels are in play

Momentum is selective, not broad-based Sectorally: Metals, banks, and autos are showing strength Textiles and chemicals may be nearing a turnaround phase In other words, this isn’t a market for blanket bets—it’s a market for precision. Sectoral strategy: Defensive resilience and cyclical recovery plays Throughout the deliberations, the following two-pronged investment strategy emerged as key: Defensive posture in industries like pharmaceuticals and utilities during uncertain times Cyclical play in capital goods, metals, cement, and engineering, especially in case of de-escalation in geopolitics Capital goods, defense, and infra-related sectors remain strong structural growth bets.