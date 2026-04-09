Where should you invest now? RBI pause shifts focus to short-duration funds

f you’ve been wondering where to park your money after the latest policy from the Reserve Bank of India, the answer is becoming clearer: this is a market for patience, not aggressive bets.

The Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday hit pause—keeping rates unchanged, maintaining a neutral stance, and signalling that it is in no hurry to either cut or hike rates. For investors, this “prolonged pause” changes the strategy.

What the policy is telling you

The decision on policy rates was unanimous, with the MPC statement mentioning, “The economy is confronted with a supply shock. It is prudent to wait and watch the changing circumstances and the evolving growth-inflation outlook. Accordingly, the MPC voted to keep the policy rate unchanged even as it remains vigilant, closely monitoring incoming information and assessing the balance of risks.” This shows that the MPC remains data dependent

The RBI’s message is simple: uncertainty is high, especially due to global factors like oil prices and geopolitical tensions. Growth is expected at 6.9%, while inflation is projected at 4.6%, with core inflation around 4.4%. This means: No immediate rate cuts

No aggressive rate hikes

A data-dependent, wait-and-watch phase For investors, this environment typically rewards stable, income-generating assets over risky bets. Bond markets are stabilising—but not booming After spiking earlier, bond yields have cooled: 10-year government bond yield has settled around 6.90% Expected range: 6.75%–7.10% in the near term This suggests: Limited upside in long-duration bonds

But attractive yields in the short-to-medium segment The key trigger to watch remains crude oil. As long as prices stay below $90 per barrel, the RBI is likely to stay on pause—and bond markets will remain range-bound. Market reaction: "The bond market yields had risen significantly in March following the start of the war in the Middle East, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield touching a high of 7.13% as INR came under renewed pressure, forcing RBI to announce administrative steps to ward off speculative pressures on INR. The OIS market was discounting 100 bps of rate hikes by RBI over the next 1 year. The announcement of a ceasefire in the war in the Middle East and the neutral policy tone today led to a relief rally, with the 10-year benchmark yield closing at 6.90%. The RBI governor’s emphasis on keeping liquidity adequate and the forecast of low “core” inflation indicates that monetary tightening is not on the horizon," said Puneet Pal, Head - Fixed Income, PGIM India Asset Management Co.

Pal expects the yield curve to steepen given the current surplus liquidity amidst market recalibration of the rate hike cycle. "We expect the 10-year bond yield to trade in a range of 6.75% to 7.10% over the course of the next couple of months," he said. So where should you invest now? In this kind of environment, experts are recommending a barbell approach—focusing on shorter durations with selective exposure to slightly longer-term funds. Pal believes investors can consider short-duration Money Market Funds of up to 1-year maturity, as the current yields in that segment are trading at attractive levels from a historical spread perspective.

"Investors with more than an 18-month investment horizon can look at short-duration (2–3 years) Corporate Bond Funds, which present an attractive investment opportunity from a relative risk/reward perspective," Pal said. 1. Short-duration money market funds (up to 1 year) This is emerging as the safest and most attractive segment right now. Why: Yields are currently attractive compared to historical levels

Lower risk from interest rate volatility

Suitable for investors with short-term goals Ideal if you want: Stability

Liquidity

Better returns than savings accounts or short FDs 2. Corporate bond funds (2–3 year horizon)