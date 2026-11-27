WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund on Friday said it has increased its net unhedged equity allocation to 64.9% as of October 31, 2026, signalling a more favourable assessment of equity market valuations by the fund’s internal model.

The move comes as the market has corrected from its levels at the beginning of the year. But what does a higher equity allocation in a balanced advantage fund mean, how does the valuation-based strategy work, and should investors read it as a signal to invest more in equities?

What has changed in WhiteOak’s allocation?

According to the fund house’s update, its proprietary Market Valuation Index declined from 101 in January 2026 to 90 in October. The BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell from 82,269 to 74,459 over the same period.

WhiteOak said its model responds to lower valuations by gradually increasing equity exposure. Accordingly, the fund raised its net equity allocation from 61% in January to 64.9% in October. The fund’s positioning has also changed sharply compared with an earlier period of elevated valuations. In September 2024, when the Sensex reached 84,299 and WhiteOak’s valuation index touched 105, the fund maintained a more conservative net equity allocation of 49.6%. WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund Raises Net Equity Allocation to 64.9% as Market Valuations Turn Increasingly Attractive.docx What is a balanced advantage fund? A balanced advantage fund, also known as a dynamic asset allocation fund, is a hybrid mutual fund that invests in both equity and debt. Unlike funds that maintain a relatively fixed allocation, these schemes can increase or reduce their equity and debt exposure based on market conditions and the fund’s investment model.

The idea is to adjust the portfolio across market cycles: When equity valuations appear expensive, the fund may reduce unhedged equity exposure and move more towards debt or hedged positions.

When valuations become more attractive, it may increase equity exposure to participate in a potential market recovery.

The allocation can change over time, so the fund’s risk profile is not constant. SEBI’s investor education material describes dynamic asset allocation funds as schemes that can move between equity and debt within a broad range, subject to their investment mandate. What does “net unhedged equity” mean? The 64.9% figure refers to the fund’s net unhedged equity exposure — the portion of the portfolio exposed to equity market movements after accounting for hedges.

It should not automatically be read as the fund holding exactly 64.9% of its total assets in shares. Balanced advantage funds may also use derivatives to hedge part of their equity exposure. The gross equity allocation, hedged exposure and net equity exposure can therefore be different measures. For investors, net unhedged equity is an important indicator of how much market risk the fund is taking through its equity positioning at a particular point in time. Does a higher equity allocation mean the market is cheap? Not necessarily. It means WhiteOak’s internal model currently considers equity valuations more attractive than they were earlier in the year.

The fund house’s Market Valuation Index is proprietary, and the release does not provide its full methodology or the precise valuation threshold at which the fund changes its allocation. The index level of 90 should therefore not be treated as a universal measure of whether Indian equities are cheap or expensive. A valuation-based strategy also does not guarantee that a fund will increase equity exposure at the market bottom or reduce it before a correction. Markets can remain expensive or fall further even after valuations have moderated. What should investors make of this? The increase in equity allocation is a portfolio-positioning update, not a standalone recommendation to invest in the fund.