Why you should have a separate health corpus to tackle rising medical costs

While more people buy health insurance now, it does not fully protect households from rising healthcare costs. Expenses not covered by a normal hospitalisation policy often force families to pay a significant amount from their own pockets, which makes the building of a dedicated health corpus critical.

A health corpus is a dedicated pool of savings meant only for medical expenses. An emergency fund covers all kinds of financial shocks, such as job loss, repairs, and other sudden expenses. “While an emergency corpus is usually 6-12 months of expenses kept in highly liquid instruments, a health corpus is built around factors like age, dependants, health risks, and insurance gaps,” says Arun Ramamurthy, co-founder, Staywell.Health.

High medical inflation is another reason to build a health corpus. “Healthcare costs in India rise by 10-14 per cent annually, causing treatment costs to double roughly every 5-7 years,” says Ramamurthy.

“Waiting periods for pre-existing diseases and limited coverage for mental health or fertility care add to the burden,” says Ramamurthy. Advanced treatments, such as robotic surgery and immunotherapy, are often not covered or have sub-limits.

India has among the world’s highest out-of-pocket healthcare spending ratios, with households directly bearing nearly 39-47 per cent of total medical costs, according to National Health Accounts data. Even insured families often face large uninsured expenses, such as consumables, room-rent limits, co-payments, travel, attendant’s costs, and treatments excluded under policies.

The size of a health corpus should depend on factors such as age, dependants, city of residence, family medical history, lifestyle, insurance coverage and income stability. “Someone with greater family responsibilities or living in a metro may need a larger buffer,” says Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital.

A health corpus protects long-term investments by preventing forced withdrawals during medical emergencies. Without it, families may have to redeem equity investments, dip into retirement savings, or take costly loans. “Even a temporary

A health corpus should not replace health insurance as they serve different purposes. Insurance protects against large, unexpected medical costs, while a health corpus provides liquidity for uncovered expenses. “Relying only on self-insurance can be risky, especially in old age when healthcare costs rise sharply. Both should work together,” says Bajaj.

Some people may have to rely more on a health corpus, especially if they buy insurance late, have serious pre-existing illnesses, or face very high premiums in old age. “Relying entirely on self-funding can strain retirement savings and family finances,” says Bajaj.

Choose safety and liquidity