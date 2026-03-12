Women more disciplined in repaying loans, tracking credit: Report

Women are more disciplined and engaged in repaying loans and tracking credit commitments, according to fintech company Zavo, which researched the behavior of more than 3 million users on its platform.

Women comprise more than 30 per cent of Zavo’s 948,000 users. Of the Rs 505.7 crore repaid across the platform in loan and credit card dues, women contributed Rs 176.9 crore, or nearly 35 per cent of the total.

Data shows that women borrowers contribute a “disproportionately” larger share of repayments relative to their presence on the platform, a sign of financial discipline.

“Women borrowers are often more disciplined when it comes to managing credit obligations,” said Kundan Shahi, founder of Zavo.

As digital tools make borrowing and repayment transparent, borrowers are becoming more proactive about tracking their financial commitments. Women, in particular, tend to stay closely engaged with their repayment schedules, he said. Engagement with credit tracking is high Zavo’s data showed that women borrowers are “strongly engaged” in monitoring their finances. Around 663,600 women are active on the platform each month 265,000 log in weekly 46,500 access the platform daily Many users regularly track their equated monthly instalments (EMIs), review upcoming dues and monitor their credit behaviour. Such frequent engagement helps borrowers stay on top of repayment schedules and reduces the risk of temporary financial stress turning into prolonged loan defaults.

Most repayments happen on time Repayment records from the platform further reinforce this trend. Among 31,340 repayments recorded from women borrowers: 22,600 were paid on time

6,800 were cleared within a delay of less than 30 days

Only 1,940 accounts moved into default This suggests that most repayment delays are short-term liquidity issues rather than long-term credit stress. Young women entering credit earlier The data also points to a shift in how young women are entering the formal credit ecosystem. The 26–35 age group forms the largest segment of female borrowers on the platform, accounting for over 41 per cent of the cohort. Many in this group are early-career professionals managing personal loans, credit cards, and EMIs.