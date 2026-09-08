Women's SIP investment rises nearly four-fold in five years

The way women invest is changing rapidly. For women, investing is no longer limited to preserving savings. Their approach is now moving towards long-term capital growth.

Earlier, traditional options such as gold, fixed deposits and property were preferred for savings. Women are now allocating a part of their savings to equity markets through systematic investment plans (SIPs).

According to the Amfi-Crisil Factbook 2026, women’s SIP assets under management (AUM) rose from Rs 1.26 trillion in March 2021 to Rs 4.73 trillion in March 2026. This means SIP assets held by women grew nearly four-fold in five years.

During the same period, women’s total mutual fund AUM rose from Rs 5.84 trillion to Rs 15.88 trillion. Around one in every four mutual fund investors is a woman. Women accounted for 26.4 per cent of total investors.

Experts said the pace of this shift has increased because more women are becoming financially independent. Easier access to investments through digital channels is another key reason. Why SIPs are becoming popular among women AK Nigam, chief executive officer, BPN Fincap, said SIPs allow women to start investing with small amounts. Unlike gold jewellery, SIPs do not require a large lump-sum investment. Just as household expenses are planned every month, women can invest a fixed amount every month through SIPs, he said. Digital channels have made investing easier. Women can complete know your customer (KYC) requirements from home and invest automatically through e-mandates. SIPs also provide a regular investment route for long-term goals such as children’s education and retirement.

Nikunj Saraf, chief executive officer, Choice Wealth, said the shift is also linked to financial independence. More women are now earning, taking decisions about their money and participating in wealth creation. They prefer to make financial decisions themselves rather than handing over that responsibility to someone else. SIPs fit easily into their regular savings habit. Since a small amount is invested every month, investors do not have to worry about timing the market or arranging a large amount at the start. Women can begin with a few thousand rupees every month and benefit from compounding over the long term. Women shift from gold to equity Equity now accounts for 64 per cent of women’s total investments, compared with about 49 per cent five years ago.

The trend is sharper among younger women. Among women below 25 years of age, equity accounts for 88.3 per cent of investments. Among women above 58 years, the share of equity is 51.2 per cent. Saraf said the practice of treating gold and fixed deposits as the main investment options is changing. Younger women, in particular, are investing in shares and equity. However, they have not moved away from gold completely. Gold is now one of several investment options rather than the main component of their portfolio. According to Saraf, this reflects growing investment awareness among women, not a tendency to take excessive risk without understanding it.

Nigam said there had been a major shift in women’s investment behaviour. Women are no longer looking only for safety. They also want investments that can grow money over the long term. Gold continues to be part of their portfolios, but is now held more for jewellery and safety. SIPs, on the other hand, are being seen as a way to build money for the future. For long-term goals, such as a child’s education after 15 years, equity mutual funds are being seen as a better option. This does not mean women are giving up gold. Instead, investing in both gold and SIPs is emerging as the new approach.