Women's wages rise 7.2-8.8% in 2025, but pay gap remains wide: Govt Data

Women’s earnings grew faster than men’s across most job categories in 2025, but a sharp gender pay gap continues to define India’s labour market, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the government.

Data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) shows that while female incomes are rising at a quicker pace, women still earn significantly less than men, particularly in self-employment, where the disparity remains stark.

Faster wage growth for women

The PLFS data for calendar year 2025 indicates that women saw stronger income growth across employment types:

Salaried jobs: Women’s earnings rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) compared to 5.8 per cent for men

Women’s earnings rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) compared to 5.8 per cent for men Self-employment: Female incomes increased 8.8 per cent, slightly higher than 8 per cent for men

Female incomes increased 8.8 per cent, slightly higher than 8 per cent for men Casual labour: Women’s earnings grew 5.4 per cent, while men’s incomes declined marginally by 0.2 per cent

This suggests a gradual improvement in women’s earning momentum, particularly in segments traditionally dominated by informal work.

Persistent gender pay gap Despite this faster growth, the absolute earnings gap remains wide: In salaried roles, women earned only about 76 per cent of men’s income in 2025, largely unchanged from recent years

In casual labour, women earned around 69 per cent of male wages, improving slightly from 66 per cent in 2024

In self-employment, the gap is most severe, with women earning just 36 per cent of what men earn This indicates that while growth rates are converging, structural disparities in income distribution continue to weigh heavily on women’s financial outcomes. Shift towards better-quality jobs A notable trend in 2025 is the gradual shift towards salaried employment, which typically offers more stability and social security benefits:

The share of women in salaried jobs rose to 18.2 per cent in 2025 from 16.6 per cent in 2024

Women in self-employment declined to 64.2 per cent from 66.5 per cent

Casual labour participation increased slightly to 17.6 per cent At the overall level, salaried employment rose to 23.6 per cent of total employment from 22.4 per cent a year earlier, reflecting a modest improvement in job quality. Employment and labour force trends The survey also highlights broader labour market movements: Rural unemployment declined marginally to 2.4 per cent in 2025 from 2.5 per cent in 2024

Urban unemployment fell to 4.8 per cent from 5 per cent

Youth unemployment (15–29 years) dropped to 9.9 per cent, although female youth unemployment edged up to 11.3 per cent However, labour force participation presents a mixed picture:

Rural Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) dipped slightly to 62.8 per cent

Urban LFPR remained stable at 52.2 per cent A declining LFPR in rural areas suggests fewer people actively seeking work, which can sometimes mask underlying employment stress. Scale of employment The government estimates that, on average, 616 million people aged 15 years and above were employed in 2025. Of these: 416 million were men

200 million were women These estimates are based on the “usual status” approach, which includes both principal and subsidiary employment over a 365-day reference period, according to the official release.

Informal sector slowdown adds pressure The PLFS findings come alongside recent data from the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), which points to a slowdown in the informal economy: Wage growth in the informal sector was just 3.9 per cent in 2025

New establishments grew by 5.85 million, sharply lower than 8.35 million in the previous year

Job creation dropped to 7.45 million from 11 million This slowdown is significant because a large share of women workers are concentrated in informal and self-employed segments, where income volatility is higher and social protection is limited. What it means for household finances The data presents a mixed picture: