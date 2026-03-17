Workplace health crisis: 1 in 4 men aged 31-35 show pre-diabetes, BP risk

India’s young workforce is showing alarming early signs of lifestyle diseases, with conditions like pre-diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension emerging well before the age of 40, according to a new report by Pazcare.

The Employee Health Matters 2026 Handbook, based on 77,000 insurance claims and 12,000 health check-ups across 4 lakh covered lives, highlights a structural shift in workplace health trends—one that is beginning to impact both employee well-being and corporate healthcare costs.

Young employees, older diseases

The data shows that metabolic risks are surfacing far earlier than expected. Nearly 1 in 4 men aged 31–35 have abnormal HbA1c levels, indicating early signs of pre-diabetes. At the same time, employees aged 20–35 account for 63% of all cholesterol abnormalities, while almost 50% of men under 35 show abnormal blood pressure levels.These trends suggest that sedentary lifestyles, high stress, and changing work patterns are accelerating the onset of chronic conditions traditionally associated with older age groups.

Delayed diagnosis and rising infections The report also flags gaps in early diagnosis. About 11% of hospital admissions occur without a clear diagnosis, often due to delayed medical attention for symptoms like fever and fatigue. Infections account for 9% of hospitalisations, with diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and intestinal infections contributing to over 80% of infection-related claims—highlighting continued exposure to preventable health risks. Maternity costs dominate corporate claims Maternity-related expenses have emerged as the single largest cost driver in employer-sponsored health insurance programmes. They account for nearly 20% of all hospitalisations, with a significant cost escalation driven by delivery methods.

Around 62% of deliveries are now via C-section, which cost 1.28 times more than normal deliveries. Additionally, maternity expenses are 42–48% higher in metro cities compared to non-metros, further inflating corporate insurance outgo. Health costs extend beyond employees The study also underscores that the highest-value claims are often driven by dependents, particularly parents. These claims are typically linked to chronic and critical conditions such as cardiac procedures, cancer, kidney diseases, and long-term treatments. Reproductive health claims also show a broader pattern. While female conditions account for 61.5% of cases, one in four claims originate from male conditions, with prostate-related issues alone contributing about 4%. Notably, prostatic hyperplasia emerges as one of the most expensive treatments, averaging over ₹1 lakh per claim.