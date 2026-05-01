Workplace injury claims up over 30% as worker insurance cover widens:Report

Workplace injury claims by small businesses in the country grew 31 per cent year-on-year in FY26, said a report on Friday, noting that the number shows improved insurance reach.

Claims growth was driven by improved reporting and faster digital policy issuance, not just more accidents, according to BimaKavach’s “Workplace Risk Report 2026” based on inputs from more than 6,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

More claims do not necessarily indicate a sudden deterioration in workplace safety and instead point to a structural shift in how businesses approach risk, said the report.

Faster policy issuance and broader coverage mean more incidents are now being formally recorded and compensated. Earlier, a significant portion of such events often went unreported or uninsured.

Tejas Jain, founder and chief executive officer at BimaKavach, said workplace risks are often underestimated until they begin to affect business continuity. Improved reporting is exposing gaps that companies previously overlooked, forcing them to reassess whether their risk cover is adequate. Manufacturing companies accounted for the highest frequency of claims, largely due to: Machinery-related accidents

Slips and falls on shop floors

Construction-linked injuries Technology firms, including IT, reported negligible claims despite having a strong base of insurance policies. This reflects the inherently lower physical risk in desk-based sectors, even as compliance-driven insurance adoption remains high, said the report.

Monsoon emerges as peak risk period Seasonality plays a significant role in workplace incidents. BimaKavach’s data shows: July alone contributes 13.4 per cent of annual claims

The monsoon period (June to September) accounts for 43 per cent of total claims

Wet surfaces, outdoor exposure, and logistical disruptions during rains significantly increase accident risk, particularly in construction, logistics, and manufacturing sectors. March, June, and October also see elevated claim activity, suggesting operational cycles and weather patterns jointly influence workplace safety. Insurance still compliance-led, but mindset is shifting Despite rising claims, insurance adoption among MSMEs continues to be driven largely by regulatory requirements. The report noted that 94.6 per cent of businesses purchase worker compensation policies primarily to meet statutory compliance.

However, there are early signs of change. Businesses are increasingly recognising insurance as a financial safeguard rather than a regulatory checkbox. This shift is gradual but important, especially as firms scale operations and face more complex risks. Jain pointed out that risks today extend beyond physical injuries to include compliance gaps and operational blind spots, which can create financial stress if left unaddressed. Regional concentration mirrors industrial activity Insurance uptake remains concentrated in a few industrial states: Maharashtra accounts for 20.9 per cent of total policies

Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi follow Together, these four regions contributed over half of all policies issued. This concentration reflects the clustering of manufacturing hubs, logistics networks, and corporate activity in these states.

Digital adoption compresses policy timelines One of the most notable structural shifts is the speed of insurance issuance. According to the report: 69.1 per cent of policies are issued on the same day

Over 82 per cent are activated within three days This marks a significant improvement from traditional timelines of three to seven working days. Faster issuance reduces the window of uninsured exposure and allows businesses to respond more dynamically to risk. Digital platforms are also simplifying policy management and improving accessibility for smaller firms that previously found commercial insurance complex or slow. What this means for workers The rise in workplace injury claims points to a changing reality for workers across sectors. While more incidents are being reported, it also means a larger number of employees are now covered and able to access compensation when accidents occur.

However, protection remains uneven, and outcomes still depend heavily on employer compliance and awareness. Key takeaways for workers include: Higher likelihood of compensation: With more businesses buying insurance and reporting incidents, workers have a better chance of receiving financial support after workplace injuries Seasonal risks are real: The monsoon months significantly increase accident risks, especially for those in construction, logistics, and factory roles Coverage is not universal: Since most policies are still compliance-driven, workers in smaller or informal setups may remain underinsured or uncovered Faster claims environment: Digital policy issuance and processing can translate into quicker claim activation and potentially faster payouts