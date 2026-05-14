Would you pay ₹2.4 cr for a 1.5 BHK? Gurugram buyers increasingly are

If you thought ₹2.4 crore in Gurugram would buy you a sprawling luxury apartment, NCR’s new housing market may surprise you. Max Estates has launched “The Terraces” on Dwarka Expressway with prices starting at ₹2.4 crore for 1.5 and 2-bedroom smart homes — a sign of how premium housing in Gurugram is increasingly shifting from large apartments to lifestyle-driven living.

For many buyers, especially young professionals, startup founders, NRIs and dual-income couples, the pitch is no longer just about owning a bigger home. Developers are now selling access to wellness spaces, social communities, managed services and hotel-style living — all packed inside integrated residential ecosystems.

The project, part of the larger 18.23-acre Estate 361 township in Sector 36A, Gurugram, has a planned gross development value of ₹1,200 crore, while the broader integrated development is valued at nearly ₹9,000 crore. Phase 1 includes just 120 residences, positioning the project as a relatively low-density premium offering on Dwarka Expressway. The company says the project is designed for people who “want more from home than just private square footage.” Instead of focusing on very large apartments, the project is built around smaller “smart homes” supported by extensive shared amenities. One of the biggest highlights is the concept of eight community terraces distributed vertically across the tower. These shared spaces are designed for yoga, social interaction, wellness activities, urban farming and recreation — essentially trying to turn the building itself into a lifestyle hub.

"The project has a gross development value of ₹1,200 crore and is part of Estate 361, which has an overall GDV of ₹9,000 crore spanning 18.23 acres. Phase 1 of The Terraces comprises 120 residences starting at ₹2.4 crore," the realtor said in a statement. Estate 361 is built as a fully intergenerational community encompassing The Terraces for young couples and first-time homeowners, full-scale family residences for growing families, and Antara Senior Living for seniors each distinct in design and purpose. At the heart of it is its most distinctive architectural feature — 8 shared community terraces within the tower. These terraces are designed as everyday leisure and community spaces, bringing experiences such as yoga, rock climbing, farm-to-table engagement and social interaction closer to residents’ homes.

The idea is simple: residents should not have to step out of their building, or drive across the city, to access the experiences that make everyday life richer. For buyers spending upwards of ₹2 crore on compact homes, the obvious question becomes: what exactly are they paying for? The answer increasingly lies in the “experience economy” shaping premium real estate. Developers believe affluent urban buyers are willing to trade apartment size for convenience, community and managed living. Projects now compete through concierge services, wellness centres, co-working spaces, rooftop sports courts and curated social environments rather than just carpet area.

At The Terraces, residents will have access to concierge services, maintenance support, lease management assistance, co-working facilities and over 80,000 sq ft of wellness-focused amenities, including pickleball courts, fitness spaces and a two-acre urban forest with more than 1,000 native trees. The location is also central to the pricing strategy. Dwarka Expressway has rapidly emerged as one of NCR’s hottest real estate corridors due to improving infrastructure, airport connectivity and upcoming commercial hubs such as Global City. Developers are increasingly positioning the area as Gurugram’s next luxury growth zone. For homebuyers, however, the rising prices also reflect a larger affordability reality. Luxury housing in Gurugram has seen aggressive appreciation over the last few years, driven by investor demand, limited premium supply and growing interest from NRIs and high-income professionals. As a result, even relatively compact apartments in branded developments are now entering price brackets that were once associated with large family homes.