Would you pick a credit card for concert tickets? Here's what to consider

Owning a premium credit card once meant complimentary airport lounge access, concierge services, golf privileges and reward points. Today, for many affluent consumers, the biggest luxury may simply be getting a ticket before everyone else.

As demand for concerts, sporting events, fine dining experiences and cultural performances outpaces supply, banks are increasingly repositioning premium credit cards around exclusive access rather than traditional lifestyle benefits.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, for instance, says it is seeing growing demand for pre-sale access to events as more consumers compete for a limited number of seats.

Why are banks focusing on experiences?

The shift reflects changing consumer preferences.

According to Kotak Mahindra Bank, India's live events market was worth nearly Rs 13,000 crore in 2025, with consumers increasingly choosing to spend on experiences rather than products. The challenge, however, is that while more people can now afford premium experiences, availability has remained limited. Whether it is an international concert, a celebrity chef's dinner or a sporting event, tickets often sell out within minutes of opening for the general public. As a result, certainty of participation has become a valuable benefit in itself. How are banks responding? Several premium credit cards now offer cardholders exclusive booking windows before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Kotak Mahindra Bank says pre-sale allocations, which typically account for 20-30% of total ticket inventory, have increased to as much as 40% for some recent events due to strong demand. The bank cited musician Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma's recent India tour as an example, where pre-sale tickets for the Mumbai and Delhi shows sold out within 24 hours. Should this influence your choice of credit card? Financial planners say exclusive event access can be a useful perk—but only if it aligns with your spending habits. When comparing premium credit cards, consumers should first consider: Annual fees

Reward rates

Airport lounge benefits

Insurance coverage

Foreign exchange mark-up

Welcome benefits

Spending milestones Exclusive access to concerts or sporting events should be viewed as an additional benefit rather than the primary reason for choosing a card.

Not every premium card offers the same access Banks have increasingly partnered with entertainment platforms and event organisers to differentiate their premium offerings. Some cards provide: Early ticket access

Reserved ticket inventory

Discounted ticket prices

Invitations to invite-only events

Priority dining reservations The benefits, however, vary widely depending on the issuer and the event. How does the Kotak Solitaire Credit Card compare? The Kotak Solitaire Credit Card is an invite-only metal card available to customers in Kotak's Solitaire banking programme. It is not open for general application. One of its biggest differentiators is zero foreign exchange markup, a feature that can translate into meaningful savings for customers who travel or spend frequently overseas. Most premium credit cards levy a forex markup of around 2-3.5%, making zero markup one of the strongest features of the card.

The card also offers unlimited domestic and international airport lounge access, travel-related privileges, reward points that can be converted into airline miles and hotel loyalty points, and Visa Infinite benefits. These are features increasingly expected in the premium card segment, where competition has intensified over the past few years. The newest addition is access to pre-sale ticket windows for select concerts and premium experiences. For customers who frequently attend live events, this could prove more valuable than discounts because it improves the likelihood of securing tickets before they are released to the general public. The Solitaire card is invite-only. To qualify for the Kotak Solitaire banking programme, you need either:

a monthly salary credit of ₹5 lakh, or

a relationship value of ₹75 lakh (salaried) or ₹1 crore (self-employed) with Kotak across eligible products Bottom line: Most premium card users won't even be eligible. The "zero annual fee" isn't unconditional Kotak advertises the card as having no joining or annual fee. However, that's only while you remain a Solitaire customer. If your relationship value falls below the required threshold and you're downgraded from the programme, the card attracts an annual fee of ₹25,000 plus GST. This is an important disclosure that many consumers may overlook.