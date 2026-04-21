You can invest in social causes with just ₹1,000: Sebi's new rule decoded

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday reduced the minimum investment in social impact funds from ₹2 lakh to just ₹1,000, opening the door for everyday investors to participate in the Social Stock Exchange (SSE).

The change, notified on April 16, aligns the minimum application size for Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments under SEBI’s ICDR regulations with the revised threshold for social impact funds.

What changes for you as an investor

Until now, social impact investing was largely out of reach unless you could invest lakhs. With the new rule:

You can start investing with as little as ₹1,000

You get access to verified social projects through a regulated platform

You can support causes in a structured, transparent way

In simple terms:

Social investing is no longer just for HNIs—it’s now open to you. But this is not like regular investing Before you jump in, there’s one important difference. Most investments aim to grow your money. Social impact investments—especially through Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments—are designed to: Generate social impact, not financial returns

Fund non-profits working on real-world problems Think of it as: A more accountable, transparent version of donating, rather than a profit-making investment. More flexibility means better chances your money gets used Sebi has also made it easier for social projects to raise funds:

Projects can now go ahead with 50% funding (earlier 75%) This increases the chances that your contribution actually gets deployed, instead of projects getting delayed Additionally: Non-profits can stay listed on SSE for 3 years without raising funds, giving them more time to plan credible projects Changes to AIF rules and fund lifecycle SEBI has also amended Alternative Investment Fund regulations to introduce an “inoperative fund” status. AIFs that have completed their lifecycle and do not retain funds can apply for this status Sebi said AIFs, which do not retain any funds after the expiry of their fund life may be permitted to seek an "inoperative" status, subject to compliance with prescribed norms.