You have a salary and a side hustle. Here's how your tax really works

Having a full-time job and earning additional income through Instagram, YouTube or freelancing is becoming increasingly common. But while the extra income can boost your earnings, it also changes how your tax return must be prepared.

The key point is that salary income and side-hustle income do not necessarily fall into the same tax category. Salary is taxed under the applicable slab rates after the standard deduction and eligible exemptions. Income from freelancing or content creation is generally treated as business or professional income, depending on the nature of the work.

For example, a person earning ₹15 lakh as salary and another ₹5 lakh through digital content or freelancing may not be taxed on the entire ₹20 lakh in the same manner.

How is salary plus freelance income taxed? CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax explains that salary income is calculated after deducting the applicable standard deduction—₹50,000 under the old tax regime and ₹75,000 under the new regime—along with eligible exemptions and deductions. Freelance receipts, meanwhile, are treated as business income if the activity qualifies under the relevant provisions. Under presumptive taxation, eligible taxpayers can declare 6% of digital receipts or 8% of cash receipts as taxable profit under Section 44AD, subject to the prescribed conditions, said Anandan. This means that if a freelancer earns ₹5 lakh entirely through digital payments, taxable business profit may be calculated at ₹30,000 under the presumptive scheme, rather than taxing the entire ₹5 lakh as profit.

However, if the activity is treated as a profession under Section 44ADA, the deemed profit rate may be 50%. This distinction can materially change the tax payable. If the taxpayer incurs a loss, crosses the applicable turnover limit or chooses not to use presumptive taxation, maintaining books of account and complying with tax-audit requirements may become necessary under Sections 44AA and 44AB. Anandan explains it with the following example: Tax figures include 4% health and education cess.. Since presumptive taxation under Section 44AD is opted, no business expenses are claimed separately; 6% of turnover is treated as the deemed profit (8% for cash receipts; here assumed fully digita Assuming annual salary income of ₹15 lakh and digital freelance receipts of ₹5 lakh, the calculation would be:

The figures include the 4% health and education cess and assume that the taxpayer has no surcharge liability because total income is below ₹50 lakh. The old-regime calculation assumes that only the standard deduction is claimed. If the taxpayer is eligible for deductions such as Section 80C, Section 80D or exemptions such as HRA, the old-regime tax liability could be lower. Which side-hustle expenses can be claimed? Under the regular method of taxation, expenses can generally be claimed when they are incurred wholly or partly for earning business income. For mixed-use expenses, only the business-use portion can be claimed. A laptop, phone or camera is treated as a capital asset. Therefore, the full purchase price generally cannot be deducted in one year. Instead, depreciation is claimed over the prescribed period and only for the proportion used for business.

You can claim what you spend to earn the income, in proportion to how much it's used for work. What makes an expense a business expense rather than a personal one? When should a freelancer choose presumptive taxation? "The test is a clear nexus with your work: the cost must be incurred, directly or indirectly, to carry on the business, and you should be able to explain that connection. Where an expense is mixed, you claim only the business-use share. Where you can't link the spending to the business, it isn't deductible," said Anandan. For example, if a camera is used 70% for paid content creation and 30% for personal photography, only the business-use share should be considered for tax purposes, said Anandan.

Presumptive taxation may be useful when: Actual profit is equal to or higher than the deemed rate of 6% or 8%;

Turnover is within the prescribed limit;

Most receipts are digital;

The taxpayer wants simpler compliance;

Maintaining detailed books and tracking individual expenses would be burdensome. The scheme offers simplicity because the taxpayer does not have to separately claim each business expense. However, it may not be suitable when actual business expenses are significantly higher than the deemed profit. When does a side hustle become a serious business? For example, a creator who spends heavily on equipment, employees, studio rent, travel and production may find regular taxation more beneficial if the actual expenses substantially exceed the presumptive profit.

The Income Tax Act does not create a separate category for a “side hustle”. It does not matter whether the activity is conducted after office hours or on a full-time basis. What matters is the level of turnover, the nature of the activity and the profit earned. These factors determine whether the taxpayer can use presumptive taxation or must maintain regular books and comply with audit requirements. A person earning a small amount from occasional freelance work may have limited compliance obligations, while someone with substantial receipts, multiple clients and high expenses may effectively be running a full-fledged business for tax purposes.

Common GST and income-tax mistakes One of the most common mistakes made by creators and freelancers is failing to reconcile the figures reported under GST, income tax and the Annual Information Statement, or AIS. Taxpayers should ensure that: GST turnover matches the turnover reported in the income-tax return;

Bank receipts and invoices are properly reconciled;

Income shown in the AIS is checked carefully;

*Incorrect entries in the AIS are challenged through the feedback mechanism;

*Digital receipts are not confused with taxable profit under presumptive taxation. Salary is fixed; the side hustle is where planning matters The AIS is an important information source, but taxpayers should not accept every entry blindly. Errors, duplicate entries or incorrect reporting by third parties may need to be flagged.