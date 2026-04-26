Young buyers dropping health cover risk savings, debt, investment setbacks

A recent survey by Niva Bupa Health Insurance found a high rate of abandonment of health insurance policies among young buyers. Fifty-five per cent of buyers aged 24–34 discontinue their policies within the first three years. Around 34 per cent of those who allow their policies to lapse do so because they believe they are healthy. Among those who discontinue, 33 per cent have personal loans and 17 per cent have home loans, indicating that equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and other fixed obligations crowd out insurance spending. Affordability remains the most commonly cited reason for lapse, with 46 per cent of those who discontinued naming it as a factor.