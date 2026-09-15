Your bank deposits are lawful but tax experts want you to keep records

You know where the money in your bank account came from. But years later, can you prove it to the tax department?

A bank deposit, fixed deposit maturity or transfer between your own accounts may appear straightforward to you. But when the Income Tax Department questions a transaction, the burden can shift to the taxpayer to establish its source with documents.

A recent Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) case involving an 83-year-old woman shows why maintaining a paper trail can be critical. The tribunal accepted bank records that linked a disputed credit to an earlier fixed deposit and earlier cash withdrawals to a subsequent cash deposit.

According to Parag Jain, tax head at tax advisory firm 1 Finance, taxpayers often make the mistake of documenting only the final deposit instead of preserving the transactions that explain where the money came from. “A deposit is explained by whatever preceded it, so the file needs to show a chain rather than a single entry,” Jain said. Nishant Shanker, tax controversy and dispute resolution expert at Navraj Global Advisors, said a bank credit is not automatically taxable simply because it appears in an account. However, the taxpayer must be able to satisfactorily explain its source. Samir Sanghvi, country head, direct tax practice, Ascentium India, said taxpayers should maintain evidence of the underlying transaction that generated the money. If cash came from the sale of agricultural produce, gold or another asset, documents such as invoices, sale bills or agreements can help establish its source, he said.

What the ITAT case shows The case involved an 83-year-old widow who had not filed an income-tax return. After information about her fixed-deposit investment came to the tax department's notice, the Assessing Officer made additions totalling Rs 5.15 lakh, including Rs 2.42 lakh treated as an unexplained transfer, Rs 1.06 lakh in cash deposits and Rs 1.50 lakh described as estimated regular income. Jain said the Rs 2.42 lakh credit was subsequently traced to a Rs 2 lakh fixed deposit made in 2007, which matured in 2009. The bank records established the link between the original investment and the maturity proceeds. The Rs 1.06 lakh cash deposit was also explained through earlier cash withdrawals from the bank account. Jain said withdrawals during the period exceeded the amount subsequently deposited.

Shanker said the case demonstrates how old bank statements and FD documents can help taxpayers defend genuine transactions during tax scrutiny. However, Sanghvi cautioned that earlier cash withdrawals should not automatically be treated as proof of the source of a later deposit. Maintaining a proper cash book can help establish the movement of cash from withdrawal to subsequent deposit, he said. The tribunal deleted the three additions. On the Rs 1.50 lakh estimated income, Shanker said the addition could not be sustained because the Assessing Officer had not established a supporting source or calculation. Why the paper trail matters The case illustrates a broader problem: financial transactions can outlive the documents that explain them.

Jain recommends retaining bank statements and passbooks for the relevant period, FD receipts, maturity and rollover records, Form 16A, relevant Form 15G or 15H records, cash-withdrawal details and documents supporting one-off receipts such as sale deeds, gift deeds or succession documents. FD rollover records are particularly important, Jain said, because repeated renewals can create several entries in bank records even though the money represents one continuous investment. Sanghvi said the same principle applies when an FD is created from an earlier cash receipt. The original FD receipt or investment advice can establish that the maturity proceeds are linked to the original investment rather than being a fresh source of income.

What happens if you do not file an ITR? Not filing a return can create a gap between what the tax department knows about a transaction and what the taxpayer has formally explained, the experts said. Banks report specified financial transactions to the tax department through the Statement of Financial Transactions. According to Jain, this means the department can have information about certain deposits and interest credits even when the taxpayer has not filed a return. Sanghvi said substantial bank deposits, credit card payments or purchases of immovable property can also attract scrutiny where a person has not filed an ITR because they believe their income is below the basic exemption limit.

If a notice arrives, ignoring it can make the situation more difficult. Jain said the taxpayer's initial silence in the ITAT case contributed to the assessment being completed on a best-judgment basis. If the taxman makes an estimated addition Taxpayers should respond to the notice, ask for the basis of the proposed addition and provide primary documents supporting each disputed transaction, the experts said. Jain recommends preparing a reconciliation of withdrawals and deposits across the relevant period. Shanker said taxpayers should request the supporting material and challenge assumptions that are not backed by evidence. Sanghvi said taxpayers should provide a narration for transactions appearing in their bank statements and support those explanations with documentary evidence.