Your first salary: How much should you invest, spend and keep aside

The first salary represents financial independence, hard work and the freedom to make your own choices. For many young professionals, the temptation is to celebrate, splurge or fulfil wishes. While there is nothing wrong with enjoying your first paycheck, how you manage your income from the beginning can have a lasting impact on your financial future.

Divide and rule

The easiest way to avoid blowing through your first salary is to divide your income into three buckets: Spending, emergency savings and investments.

A good starting point is the popular 50-30-20 rule. Under this framework, around 50 per cent of your take-home pay goes towards essentials such as rent, groceries, transport, utility bills and insurance premiums.

Another 30 per cent can be used for lifestyle expenses, including dining out, shopping, entertainment, travel and hobbies. After all, your first salary is a milestone and there is nothing wrong with celebrating it. The remaining 20 per cent should be set aside for building an emergency fund and investing for future goals. So, if your monthly in-hand salary is Rs 50,000, you could allocate Rs 25,000 towards necessities, Rs 15,000 towards discretionary spending and Rs 10,000 towards savings and investments. The exact proportions may differ depending on where you live and your financial commitments but the principle remains the same: Pay yourself first before increasing your lifestyle expenses.

Build an emergency fund first Before putting significant money into stocks or mutual funds, focus on building an emergency fund that can support you during unexpected situations such as job loss, medical emergencies or urgent family expenses. As a rule of thumb, aim to accumulate savings equivalent to three to six months of expenses. So, if your monthly spending is around Rs 30,000, your emergency corpus should ideally be between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1.8 lakh. This money should remain easily accessible in a savings account, liquid mutual fund or short-term fixed deposit rather than being invested in volatile assets. The purpose of an emergency fund is not to earn high returns; it is to provide peace of mind and ensure that a temporary financial setback does not force you to borrow money or withdraw long-term investments at the wrong time. Until this safety cushion is in place, a significant portion of your monthly savings should be directed towards building it.

How should you invest? Once your emergency fund is in place, you can start building a long-term investment portfolio geared towards wealth creation. A large portion of your investment money— around 60-70 per cent — can be directed towards equity mutual funds through SIPs, as equities have historically delivered superior returns over long periods and are well-suited for goals that are at least five years away. Another 20-30 per cent can be allocated to relatively stable instruments such as PPF, recurring deposits or debt mutual funds, while 5-10 per cent can be invested in gold through avenues such as sovereign gold bonds, gold ETFs or gold mutual funds to add diversification. The exact allocation should reflect your risk appetite and financial goals, but the key is to start early and stay consistent.

Use salary hikes effectively Many people increase their spending every time they receive a salary hike, leaving little room for wealth creation. Invest at least half of every increment before adjusting your lifestyle. For example, if your monthly salary increases by Rs 10,000, consider directing at least Rs 5,000 towards your SIPs or other investments. This allows your wealth to grow alongside your income and prevents lifestyle inflation from quietly consuming the benefits of every raise. Don't ignore tax benefits Tax planning is one aspect of personal finance that many young earners tend to postpone until the last few weeks of the financial year. The result is often hurried decisions driven by tax-saving deadlines rather than long-term financial goals. Start planning early in the year and incorporate tax-efficient investments into your overall financial strategy.

Options such as Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and the National Pension System (NPS) can help reduce your tax liability while contributing towards long-term wealth creation. Starting early also gives your investments more time to benefit from the power of compounding. The goal should not be merely to save tax at the last minute, but to use tax-saving instruments as part of a disciplined and long-term investment plan. The perfect formula There is no universal formula for managing your salary because every individual's circumstances are different. The right allocation depends on factors such as where you live, your family responsibilities and your lifestyle. For young professionals living with their parents and bearing relatively few household expenses, it may be possible to allocate just 30-40 per cent of income towards spending while directing 40-50 per cent towards investments and 10-20 per cent towards building an emergency fund.

On the other hand, those living independently in a metro city often have to contend with higher housing, transportation and utility costs. In such cases, 50-60 per cent of income may go towards essentials, 20-25 per cent towards lifestyle spending and 20-30 per cent towards savings and investments. The objective is not to follow a rigid formula, but to ensure that saving and investing become habits from the very beginning of your earning journey, regardless of your income level or living situation. FAQs Should I start tax planning from my first salary? Yes. Starting early allows you to benefit from tax-saving options such as ELSS, PPF and NPS while giving your investments more time to compound.