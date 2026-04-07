94% of childhood cancer deaths occur in poorer countries: Lancet study

Nearly 94 per cent of childhood cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, including India, underscoring stark global inequities in access to diagnosis and treatment, according to a major Lancet analysis based on the Global Burden of Disease 2023 study. Thus, where a child lives can make a critical difference to their chances of surviving cancer.

A new study titled Global burden of cancer in children and adolescents aged 0–19 years, 1990–2023: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023, published in The Lancet, estimates that 377,000 children were diagnosed with cancer globally in 2023, leading to around 144,000 deaths. While global deaths have declined by 27 per cent since 1990, most of the burden remains concentrated in low- and middle-income countries. India alone reported 17,000 child cancer deaths, pointing to serious gaps in early diagnosis and access to treatment.

Why does childhood cancer remain a major global health concern? According to the study, childhood cancer is now the eighth leading cause of death among children globally, making it a major but often under-recognised health issue. Despite progress in treatment, the burden remains substantial because cancers in children are often aggressive and require specialised, timely care. The study also shows that childhood cancer contributed significantly to the global disease burden, ranking tenth in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in 2023. One DALY represents the loss of one year of healthy life. How many children are affected by cancer worldwide in 2023? In 2023 alone, the study estimates:

377,000 new cases of childhood cancer globally

44,000 deaths

About 11.5 million DALYs (approx., from GBD patterns) The study highlighted that childhood cancer is overwhelmingly concentrated in poorer countries. This includes: 85.1 per cent of cases in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)

94.1 per cent of deaths in LMICs

94.1 per cent of DALYs in LMICs Why are low- and middle-income countries hit hardest by childhood cancer? The study points to systemic gaps: Delayed diagnosis

Limited access to chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy

Weak referral systems

Shortage of trained healthcare professionals ALSO READ: Do kids even need cough syrups? Doctors say they may do more harm than good Study authors note that while survival has improved in high-income countries, these gains have not been equitably shared, leaving children in resource-limited settings at a disadvantage.

What is India’s share in the global childhood cancer burden? The Lancet study highlights that India remains one of the most affected countries: 17,000 childhood cancer deaths in 2023

Among the largest contributors globally, alongside China (16,000 deaths) The study underscores that in countries like India with a low-middle sociodemographic index, childhood cancer is now the 11th highest contributor to total cancer deaths across all ages, an important statistic that signals its growing public health importance. Which cancers cause the most deaths among children globally? According to the study, the leading causes of childhood cancer deaths globally are: Leukaemia: 45,900 deaths

Brain and nervous system cancers: 23,200 deaths

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma: 15,200 deaths These cancers often require complex, multi-step treatment, making access to care even more critical.