Aircrew face higher odds of radiation-related cancer deaths, study finds

Pilots and flight attendants may face a higher risk of dying from cancers associated with radiation exposure than workers in other professions, according to a new study. The research, led by scientists at Pilots and flight attendants may face a higher risk of dying from cancers associated with radiation exposure than workers in other professions, according to a new study. The research, led by scientists at Harvard Medical School, found that aircrew had the highest proportions of radiation-related cancer deaths among 503 occupations studied. Flight attendants ranked first, while pilots ranked second.

The findings were published yesterday in JAMA Internal Medicine, in a study titled Cancer-Related Mortality Among US Pilots and Flight Attendants.

What did the study find?

Researchers analysed US death certificate data from 2020 to 2024, covering nearly 13 million people across 503 occupations. The dataset included around 14,000 pilots and 7,000 flight attendants.

The study found that: About 6.9 per cent of deaths among flight attendants were from cancers classified as radiation-related

About 6.7 per cent of deaths among pilots were linked to these cancers

Aircrew showed higher death rates from breast, central nervous system, prostate cancers, and melanoma,

Pilots also had higher rates of death from leukaemia After accounting for differences such as age, sex, race, ethnicity, education, and marital status, flight attendants had 1.5 times the odds of dying from a radiation-related cancer compared with the reference group, while pilots had 1.36 times the odds. This translates to roughly 50 per cent higher odds for flight attendants and 36 per cent higher odds for pilots.

Radiation-related cancers analysed here included breast cancer, central nervous system cancers, multiple myeloma, leukaemia, lymphoma, thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, and non-melanoma skin cancers. Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia was excluded from the analysis. Why are pilots and cabin crew exposed to radiation? The main concern is cosmic radiation, which comes from high-energy particles travelling through space. Earth's atmosphere provides some protection, but that protection becomes weaker at the altitudes used by commercial aircraft. As a result, people who spend thousands of hours flying can accumulate more exposure over their careers. According to estimates cited in the study, aircrew receive around 3 to 6 millisieverts (mSv) of cosmic radiation each year, depending on factors such as flight routes. By comparison, an average traveller taking 10 cross-country return flights annually receives about 0.4 mSv.

Does this prove radiation causes cancer in aircrew? The study found an association between occupation and deaths from cancers considered radiation-related, but it does not establish that cosmic radiation caused those cancers. The researchers noted that other factors could also contribute to cancer risk among aircrew, including ultraviolet radiation, disrupted sleep patterns, and night or shift work. Researchers call for stronger protections Senior author Anupam Jena, the Joseph P. Newhouse Professor of Health Care Policy in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School, said the results support considering radiation protections for US aircrew that are proportionate to their level of exposure. The researchers noted that the Federal Aviation Administration recognises aircrew as occupationally exposed to ionising radiation, yet the pilots and flight attendants are not subject to federal dose limits or mandatory radiation monitoring.