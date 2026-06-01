Anaemia, IMR, MMR, clean fuel use: NFHS-6 drops key health indicators

However, while SRS provides national and state-level mortality estimates, NFHS offered additional district-level and socio-economic disaggregation that is useful for programme evaluation and localised policy planning.

In reply to a question in December 2023, Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), said most of the data related to disability are already available in the survey report of the National Sample Survey (NSS) 76th round, named "Survey of Persons with Disabilities". Health ministry said the Technical Advisory Committee had concluded that NFHS was not best suited to estimate disability prevalence nationally because results from NFHS-5 differed significantly from NSS estimates.