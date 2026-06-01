Anaemia, IMR, MMR, clean fuel use: NFHS-6 drops key health indicators

NFHS has been conducted since 1992-93 and is widely used by governments, researchers, multilateral agencies and development organisations to track changes in fertility, mortality, nutrition, family planning and health outcomes. The health ministry has so far released only the NFHS-6 fact sheets and key indicators, and no official timeline has been announced for publication of the detailed national report. Therefore, whether the omitted indicators would reappear in the detailed NFHS-6 national report remains unclear.
For now, some of the country's most closely watched health and demographic metrics are absent from the survey's headline fact sheet, with the government indicating that at least a part of this information will continue to be generated through other specialised data systems.