Andhra sees 12 Covid cases, 4 deaths since June 26; NIV to identify variant

Health authorities in Andhra Pradesh have confirmed 12 Covid-19 infections across the state between June 26 and July 16. The state government has dispatched five samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to identify the specific virus variant circulating among the patients.

Officials reported that the cases are scattered across different districts, including Kadapa, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada, with no evidence of localised clustering.

Meanwhile, KGH Hospital Superintendent Dr Vani stated that a Covid-19 positive case has been recorded in Visakhapatnam. The patient had consulted a general physician for medical treatment a few days ago; observing Covid-19 symptoms, the doctor referred the patient to a private laboratory for testing. After the private lab confirmed the infection, officials sent the same sample to KGH Hospital for verification, where the test result once again confirmed the presence of Covid-19.

According to a press release, twelve Covid-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh and five samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for genome sequencing. A total of 339 Covid-19 cases have been reported across India since July 1. Covid-19 cases have been reported sporadically in Andhra Pradesh. Between June 26 and July 16, a total of 12 people tested positive for the virus. Of them, four patients died. According to Health Secretary and Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare Veera Pandiyan, all four deceased patients had severe pre-existing conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, and other serious illnesses, the press release stated.

The first Covid-19 case of the year in Andhra Pradesh was reported in Kadapa district on June 26. Between July 1 and July 16, another 11 cases were detected. Two of the infected individuals were identified as close contacts of previously confirmed Covid-19 patients. Among the total cases, Kadapa reported eight cases, Guntur two, and Visakhapatnam and Kakinada reported one case each. The Health Secretary clarified that the cases were reported from different mandals and locations, with no clustering of cases in any single area. From June 26 to July 15, a total of 67 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the state, of which 11 returned positive. Another patient from Kakinada district tested positive at CMC Vellore, Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases to 12.

The press release noted that among the Covid-positive patients, three were from Kadapa district and one from Kakinada district. The Health Department stated that all four had significant underlying health conditions. To identify the virus variant, five samples were sent on July 9 to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for genome sequencing. Health Secretary Veera Pandiyan said there is no need for public panic, while advising people to follow precautionary measures. He added that doctors, hospitals, and healthcare staff across the state have been alerted and are on standby. According to Health Secretary and Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare Veera Pandiyan, District-wise data indicates that Kadapa has recorded 8 cases, followed by 2 in Guntur and 1 each in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. Of these patients, 3 are currently in home isolation, and 2 are hospitalised, while 3 individuals have already recovered and been discharged; notably, 4 deaths have also been reported.