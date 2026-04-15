As risky as obesity? How losing too much body fat can harm your health

What if losing fat isn’t always good for your health? New research suggests that losing fat in the wrong way can disrupt metabolism, increase inflammation, and raise the risk of conditions like diabetes

A study titled Altered lipid metabolism and inflammatory programs associate with adipocyte loss in familial partial lipodystrophy 2, recently published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, has found that body fat is not just something to reduce, it plays an essential role in keeping the body healthy.

According to the researchers, when fat cells disappear, as seen in a rare condition called familial partial lipodystrophy type 2 (FPLD2), it triggers widespread metabolic chaos.

What is familial partial lipodystrophy type 2 (FPLD2)? FPLD2 is a rare genetic disorder where the body loses fat in some areas (like arms and legs) and accumulates it in others (such as the face and neck). This abnormal redistribution, according to the study findings, deeply affects metabolism. The condition is caused by mutations in the LMNA gene, which plays a key role in maintaining cell structure and regulating gene activity. When this gene malfunctions, fat cells (adipocytes) begin to fail. Why is body fat important for overall health? According to the study authors, fat tissue, or adipose tissue, is far more than an energy reserve. It acts like an endocrine organ, releasing hormones such as leptin and adiponectin that regulate:

Blood sugar

Appetite

Inflammation

Energy balance ALSO READ: India gets cheap GLP-1 drugs: What you must know before trying it The study shows that when fat tissue is lost or dysfunctional, these systems collapse, leading to diseases like diabetes and fatty liver disease. What did the researchers find about fat cell loss? The researchers analysed human tissue, mouse models, and cellular data to understand what happens when fat cells break down. They found three major problems: Lipid metabolism shuts down: Fat cells lose their ability to properly store and process lipids (fats), disrupting energy balance.

Fat cells lose their ability to properly store and process lipids (fats), disrupting energy balance. Inflammation increases: Both fat cells and surrounding immune cells switch into a pro-inflammatory state, damaging tissue further.

Both fat cells and surrounding immune cells switch into a pro-inflammatory state, damaging tissue further. Mitochondria stop working properly: The “powerhouses” of the cell become dysfunctional, reducing energy production and accelerating cell death. Together, these changes create what researchers described as a “toxic environment” where fat tissue eventually disappears.

How does fat loss increase the risk of metabolic diseases? When healthy fat tissue is lost, the body loses its ability to safely store fat. As a result: Fat spills into organs like the liver

Blood triglycerides rise

Hormones like leptin drop

Insulin resistance develops The study showed that people with advanced FPLD2 had higher blood sugar, triglycerides, and markers of metabolic dysfunction. This is similar to what happens in obesity. Although obesity involves excess fat and FPLD2 involves fat loss, both conditions lead to similar outcomes, because in both cases, fat tissue is not functioning properly. This, according to the study authors, challenges the simplistic idea that “less fat is always better”.