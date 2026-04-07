Beyond diet and exercise: Lifestyle habits that protect your heart

This World Health Day, experts are urging people to look beyond diet and exercise, and focus on everyday habits that quietly shape heart health. From how well you brush your teeth to how often you pause to breathe, these small, consistent choices can shape long-term heart health.

As Dr Rushikesh Patil, Associate Director–Cardiologist at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, explains, “Several lesser-known lifestyle habits, from oral hygiene to sleep quality, play a meaningful role in cardiovascular protection.”

Habits that protect your heart

1. Maintain good oral hygiene

Brushing, flossing, and regular dental care may do more than protect your teeth; they can also support your heart.

Poor oral hygiene can lead to gum disease, which allows bacteria to enter the bloodstream and trigger inflammation. This inflammation is closely linked to atherosclerosis, or plaque build-up in arteries. As Dr Abhijeet Palshikar, Director – Cardiology at Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospital, explains, “Periodontitis (sore, bleeding, swollen gums) causes chronic inflammation, and inflammation in turn is one of the main mechanisms behind the development of atherosclerosis.” While it may not be the primary cause, it acts as a contributing risk factor, especially for those with existing conditions. 2. Adopt micro habits for stress relief You do not need hours of meditation to make a difference, and even a few minutes can help.

Simple practices like five to 10 minutes of deep breathing, mindfulness, or relaxation can shift the body from a stress-driven state to a calmer one. These habits help regulate the nervous system, reduce cortisol levels, and improve heart rate variability. “Although the effect seems minimal due to the time required, it can make a great difference,” says Dr Palshikar, especially for those dealing with chronic stress. Over time, these small pauses can support better blood pressure control and overall cardiac resilience. 3. Prioritise sleep quality, not just duration Getting enough sleep is important, but quality matters just as much, and in some cases, even more.

Interrupted or poor-quality sleep can keep stress pathways active, which may lead to high blood pressure, inflammation, and metabolic imbalances. Conditions such as sleep apnoea further increase cardiovascular risk. “It is important to understand that having enough hours of sleep does not mean that one will not experience any cardiovascular complications, if they have low-quality sleep,” Dr Palshikar notes. "Consistent, restorative sleep supports hormonal balance and cardiovascular recovery, making it a key pillar of long-term heart health," adds Dr Patil. 4. Build and maintain social connections Strong social ties are not just good for emotional health; they also protect your heart.

"Loneliness and social isolation are increasingly recognised as independent risk factors for heart disease," says Dr Patil. Chronic isolation can raise stress hormone levels, increase inflammation, and negatively impact blood pressure and heart rhythm. On the other hand, even a small support system can improve mental well-being and encourage healthier behaviours. “A person with even a limited number of supporters has a better mood and reduced risk of heart disease,” highlights Dr Palshikar. 5. Maintain hydration and good posture Some of the most effective heart-protective habits are also the easiest to overlook: Stay hydrated to maintain healthy blood circulation

Maintain good posture to support proper blood flow

Take regular screen breaks to reduce sedentary behaviour Proper hydration ensures efficient circulation, while movement breaks prevent prolonged inactivity, which can strain the cardiovascular system. These small adjustments, when practised daily, contribute to better vascular and metabolic health.

6. Let music support your heart Listening to music is more than just a mood booster, and it can also have a calming effect on the heart. Research suggests that soothing music can help lower stress hormones, reduce heart rate, and even support better blood pressure control. Calm, slow-tempo music in particular can activate the body’s relaxation response, which helps ease strain on the cardiovascular system. Over time, this can contribute to improved emotional well-being and reduced stress-related risk. Even a few minutes of listening to music during the day can become a simple, effective habit that supports overall heart health.

Why a holistic approach matters While diet and exercise remain foundational, relying on them alone may leave gaps. Heart health is influenced by multiple interconnected systems, including stress response, sleep cycles, and emotional well-being. Simple habits such as relaxation, hydration, and social engagement work alongside physical activity to support both cardiovascular and metabolic health. Over time, these combined efforts improve resilience and reduce long-term risk. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS "A holistic approach that combines physical activity with mindful lifestyle choices offers the most effective and sustainable path to long-term cardiovascular well-being," says Dr Patil.