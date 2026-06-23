Centre mandates periodic renewal of IVF, ART and surrogacy clinics

In a bid to strengthen regulatory compliance at surrogacy and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) clinics, the Centre has introduced a periodic formal renewal mechanism for registration of surrogacy and assisted reproductive technology (ART) clinics that have mushroomed across the country.

Part of the amended ART and Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, the new provisions make periodic regulatory reviews mandatory for all registered establishments, with all surrogacy and ART clinics required to renew their registration every three and five years, respectively.

The move comes even as delayed parenthood, lifestyle factors, and rising infertility rates have led to India emerging as one of the largest markets for ART and ancillary services such as IVF, egg freezing, and surrogacy.

According to industry executives, ART commanded a market size of $1.1 billion in 2025, with the country being home to 2,000 to 5,000 ART clinics and banks. “Many of these were in the informal sector before the enactment of the ART and Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules in 2022,” an executive with a Delhi-based IVF chain said. Now, all registered ART clinics, ART banks, and surrogacy clinics must apply for renewal through the National Registry Portal at least 60 days before the expiry of their existing registration certificates. For ART facilities, the renewal fee has been fixed at ₹25,000 for Level-1 clinics and ART banks, while Level-2 ART clinics and surrogacy clinics will have to pay ₹1 lakh.

The notification also incorporates safeguards for clinics whose applications are rejected. “No application can be rejected without providing the applicant an opportunity to be heard,” the Department of Health Research of the Union health ministry said in a gazette notification dated June 17. The amendments to the ART and surrogacy regulation add that if deficiencies are rectified and the application is resubmitted, no additional fee will be charged for reconsideration. Industry watchers add that these amendments are likely to enhance transparency, accountability, and patient confidence. “Regular inspections and renewals will encourage clinics to maintain robust quality systems, accurate documentation, qualified personnel, and adherence to safety protocols throughout their operations,” an executive with a Delhi-based IVF chain said. However, he added that the move may affect several mom-and-pop clinics that have mushroomed in smaller centres, while helping weed out unethical operators.

Doctors have welcomed the move, saying that the objective is to ensure compliance with prescribed standards and facilitate periodic assessment of infrastructure and ethical practices. “Periodic reviews will help ensure that clinics consistently adhere to prescribed standards rather than meeting them only during initial registration,” said Tripti Raheja, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Delhi’s CK Birla Hospital. She added that couples seeking fertility or surrogacy services often make emotionally and financially significant decisions. “A regulatory framework that mandates periodic evaluation of registered establishments provides greater assurance that they are receiving care from facilities that continue to meet nationally prescribed standards,” Raheja said.