Centre to cap trade margins on non-scheduled cancer drugs at 30%

The Centre has decided to cap trade margins for all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the maximum retail price (MRP), according to senior officials aware of the matter.

“This would cover 110 non-scheduled cancer drugs, including branded, generic, domestic and imported drugs. 35 of these are patented cancer medicines,” one of the officials in the know said.

The move is expected to reduce MRPs of cancer drugs by up to 70 per cent and generate estimated annual savings of ₹2,500 crore, another official told Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

The decision aims to curb excessive trade mark-ups and improve affordability while ensuring the continued availability of these life-saving medicines, officials said.

A committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is estimating the number of brands that will come under the proposed cap. “Cancer drug brands that are expensive for the consumers are being considered for margin capping,” the official quoted above said.

The committee has found trade margins ranging from 170 to 700 per cent for cancer drugs at various outlets, the official added.